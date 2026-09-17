Sony LinkBuds Clip Review: Comfort Comes at a Cost

Most premium wireless earbuds focus on one primary goal: seal your ears, block outside noise, and make the music the only thing you want to hear. However, another group of users wants to stay aware of their surroundings while still enjoying the music they are listening to. This is where Sony wants to establish itself with its latest LinkBuds Clip. The latest open-ear earbuds sit outside the ear canal, keeping you aware of everything happening around you. Priced at Rs. 18,990, the open-ear earbuds also bring an interesting set of features to the table. However, is it enough to justify this price tag? I got the chance to use the device for quite some time now, and here's what you need to know.

Sony LinkBuds Clip Design and Features: Comfortable to Wear

Size - 47.2 x 47.2 x 32.6 mm (Case)

Weight - 6.4g (Each Bud); 42g (with case)

Water and dust resistance - IPX4 (Buds only)

Colours - Green, Greige, Lavender, and Black

The first thing you will notice about the earbuds is the unique, mini hamburger-like case. The case is similar to what we have seen with the Sony LinkBuds Fit. It isn't as compact as some competitors, which makes it a bit harder to carry in your pocket. That said, they're still lightweight, and once they're in your pocket, you won't feel the weight that much.

The Sony LinkBuds Clip comes with different colour options, including: Green, Geige, Black, and Lavender.

The earbuds are available in different colour options, including Green, Greige, Lavender, and Black. I got the Lavender colour option for the review, and it sure looks good. I like that the case has a glossy top for a premium look and a rubberised base for added grip. A USB Type-C port sits on the back, along with a button to reset the settings, while the front features a small LED light to indicate pairing and charging status.

When you open the case lid, you will find the new open-ear earbuds. The clip-on design takes some getting used to. At first, you will struggle to get the right fit. The smaller, glossy plastic node sits inside your ear, while a smaller driver housing rests just outside the canal.

The charging case of the earbuds gives a premium look and feel.

The bridge on the earbuds is stiff and doesn't flex, which is a good thing. The company also offers additional Fitting Cushions for better grip. Personally, I didn't use the Cushions, as the earbuds offered decent grip. However, these cushions will be useful for some who have smaller earbuds. That said, the clip design is comfortable for prolonged wear without much fatigue, which is common with sealed earbuds. Although you'll occasionally need to adjust them for better sound, they still feel airy and comfy.

Interestingly, the earbuds also have an IPX4 rating, meaning they can withstand sweat and light rain without much hassle. The earbuds also come with gesture controls. However, you need to tap on the stem to activate them. The controls are on both earbuds, which is a good thing.

Sony LinkBuds Clip App and Specifications: Easy-to-Use Interface

Driver - 10mm

Companion App - Sony Sound Connect

Gesture controls - Yes (tap)

The Sony LinkBuds Clip comes with a companion app that lets you control multiple functions. The Sony Sound Connect app is available on Android and iOS platforms, which is good. The app interface is easy to use, and the home screen shows key information like battery percentage, noise cancellation options, and more.

You can control and customise the earbuds' settings through the Sony Sound Connect application.

The equaliser lets you choose presets or manually adjust the 10-band EQ settings. By default, you get Heavy, Clear, Hard, Soft, Manual, and custom EQ options. Sony also includes DSEE processing and support for 360 Reality Audio with compatible content. Then come the listening modes, which are quite easy to use. The app shows different modes, including Standard, Voice Boost, Sound Leakage Reduction, and Background Music.

Multipoint is another practical addition, letting you connect two devices and switch between them easily. I could connect the buds to my phone and laptop and move between the two without repeatedly going into Bluetooth settings.

Coming to the specifications, the Sony LinkBuds Clip offers an interesting set of features. The earbuds have a 10mm driver. They support Bluetooth 5.3 and have a frequency response of 20 Hz- 20 kHz. The earbuds support SBC and AAC codecs. LinkBuds Clip comes with dual microphones and uses Precise Voice Pickup technology, a bone conduction sensor and AI-powered signal processing to isolate the speaker's voice while reducing surrounding noise. The AI algorithm is trained using different voice and environmental sound patterns to improve call quality across varying conditions.

Sony LinkBuds Clip Performance and Battery Life: Clear Vocals, Dependable Battery

Codec Support: SBC, AAC

Charging - Wired (USB Type-C)

Bluetooth - 5.3

Battery - 9 hours (continuous music playback)

The Sony LinkBuds Clip delivers a clean, open sound that works well with vocals. During the review period, I listened to different genres, including pop, rock, electronic, and Bollywood tracks, and the open-ear design became the biggest factor in how it sounded.

The earbuds provide a comfortable fit, which makes them easier to wear for prolonged periods.

"As It Was" by Harry Styles sounded balanced, with clear vocals and enough separation between the instruments. While listening to "Someone Like You" by Adele, I noticed that the vocals stayed front and centre and the piano sounded natural.

However, the bass-heavy tracks expose the limitations of the earbuds. "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd sounded energetic, but its bass lacked the punch and depth you get from sealed in-ear earbuds. The same was true with "Starboy" by The Weeknd and "Lose Control" by Meduza, Becky Hill and Goodboys. They have enough low-end presence, but the sub-bass doesn't have much physical impact.

That said, if you listen to podcasts or audiobooks, these earbuds might be a better fit. The vocals are clear, and with the Voice Boost option in the Sound Connect app, you can listen to voices with even more clarity. They're also a good choice for motorcycle riders. The earbuds make it easier to be aware of your surroundings while still listening to the tracks you love. The earbuds also support SBC and AAC, which is a plus in this segment.

Next, the biggest weakness is the lack of ANC. Without an electronic barrier between you and the environment, increasing the volume becomes the only obvious way to make music more prominent.

Coming to the call quality, the earbuds do a pretty decent job. The company has combined dual microphones, a bone-conduction sensor, and AI-powered signal processing to help pick up your voice. The implementation is decent in my opinion, as conversations felt natural in quieter environments and usable in outdoor conditions with moderate background noise. In very loud surroundings, it does get a bit difficult.

The earbuds also offer decent battery life. The company claims up to 37 hours of battery life with the case and up to 9 hours on each earbud. During the testing period, I found that the earbuds delivered close to eight hours of playback, which is decent, if not great, considering that the buds are not utilising features like ANC or high-resolution codecs or even minor things like wear detection. Moreover, 5 minutes of charging nets you an hour of playback.

Sony LinkBuds Clip Verdict

To conclude, the Sony LinkBuds Clip marks Sony's new entry point in the TWS segment. It is rare to see a brand go out of its way to make such products for the mass segments. The earbuds stand out from the rest of Sony's wireless earphones lineup. The open-ear design does bring its fair share of hits and misses.

The clip-on design makes them easier to wear for longer periods than sealed earbuds. The sound quality is decent enough for music or podcasts while you're in the office or walking around your home. Moreover, the battery life is also decent, if not great. The design feels premium and subtle compared to most open-ear earbuds on the market.

However, you do compromise on certain things. With little to almost no bass and no ANC, the earbuds can't make a strong impression for those who love punchy, heavy-bass music. Moreover, the lack of wireless charging and wear detection also feels slightly disappointing at this price segment. That said, the Sony LinkBuds Clip still faces competition from the Shokz OpenFit, Bose Ultra Open, Huawei FreeBuds 2, and more.