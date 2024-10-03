Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Announces Realtime API, Prompt Coaching and Vision Fine Tuning on GPT 4o for Developers

OpenAI Announces Realtime API, Prompt Coaching and Vision Fine-Tuning on GPT-4o for Developers

OpenAI made the announcements at its DevDay conference on Tuesday.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 October 2024 14:03 IST
OpenAI Announces Realtime API, Prompt Coaching and Vision Fine-Tuning on GPT-4o for Developers

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Levart_Photographer

These features are coming to all the developers using the paid version of ChatGPT API

Highlights
  • Realtime API supports low-latency speech-to-speech conversations
  • Prompt coaching will allow developers to reuse recently seen input tokens
  • OpenAI is also making the process of model distillation easier
Advertisement

OpenAI hosted its annual DevDay conference in San Francisco on Tuesday and announced several new upgrades to the application programming interface (API) version of ChatGPT, which can be remodelled and fine-tuned to power other applications and software. Among them, the major introductions are the realtime API, prompt coaching, and vision fine-tuning with GPT-4o. The company is also making the process of model distillation easier for developers. OpenAI also announced the completion of its funding round and stated it raised $6.6 billion (roughly Rs. 55 thousand crore) during the event.

OpenAI Announces New Features for Developers

In several blog posts, the AI firm highlighted the new features and tools for developers. The first is realtime API which will be available to the paid subscribers of ChatGPT API. This new capability offers a low-latency multimodal experience, allowing speech-to-speech conversations similar to the ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode. Developers can also make use of the six preset voices that were earlier added to the API.

Another new introduction is the prompt coaching capability in the API. OpenAI is introducing this feature as a way for developers to save costs on prompts which are frequently used. The company noticed that developers usually keep sending the same input prompts when editing a codebase or having a multi-turn conversation with the chatbot. With prompt coaching, they can now reuse recently used input prompts at a discounted rate. The processing for the same will also be faster. The new rates can be checked here.

The GPT-4o model can also be fine-tuned for vision-related tasks. Developers can customise the large language model (LLM) by training it on a fixed set of visual data and improving its output efficiency. As per the blog post, the performance of GPT-4o for vision tasks can be improved with as few as 100 images.

Finally, the company is also making the process of model distillation easier for developers. Model distillation is the process of building smaller, fine-tuned AI models from a larger language model. Earlier, the process was convoluted and required taking a multi-step approach. Now, OpenAI is offering new tools such as Stored Completions (to easily generate distillation datasets), Evals (to run custom evaluations and measure performance), and Fine-Tuning (fine-tuning the smaller models directly after running an Eval).

Notably, all of these features are currently available in beta and will be available to all developers using the paid version of the API at a later date. Further, the company said it will be taking steps to further reduce the costs of input and output tokens.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI DevDay, OpenAI, ChatGPT, AI, Artificial Intelligence, API, Developers
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Said to Be Working on Reasoning AI, Chasing OpenAI’s Efforts
Google Pixel 9a Colourways, Dimensions Leak Online; May Get Slightly Taller Design With Four Shades
OpenAI Announces Realtime API, Prompt Coaching and Vision Fine-Tuning on GPT-4o for Developers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Store Festive Offers: iPhone 15 Available With Free Beats Solo Buds, More
  2. Tata Electronics to Partially Resume Work at Fire-Hit iPhone Plant
  3. iPhone 16 Pro Max Review: Apple's Crown Jewel?
  4. Google for India 2024: New AI, Payment and Health Features Unveiled
  5. OnePlus 13 Tipped to Arrive With Notable Battery Upgrade Over OnePlus 12
  6. Why WazirX Plans to Form a 'Committee of Creditors' by October 9
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Projectors
  8. Apple May Finally Say Goodbye to Home Button Design With iPhone SE 4
#Latest Stories
  1. WazirX to Form Committee of Creditors by October 9 Amidst Restructuring Plans
  2. Tata Electronics to Partially Resume Work at Fire-Hit iPhone Component Plant
  3. Global Bank Messaging Network SWIFT to Trial Live Digital Currency Transactions in 2025
  4. Microsoft Copilot Updated With AI-Powered Voice and Vision Features; Recall Availability Expanded
  5. Oppo Find X8 Design Leaked as Live Image Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Projectors
  7. Xiaomi 15 Series, Honor Magic 7 Lineup Tipped to Be Unveiled in October Following Vivo X200 Series Launch
  8. OnePlus 13 to Arrive With Notable Battery Upgrade Over OnePlus 12, Tipster Claims
  9. Google Said to Be Working on Reasoning AI, Chasing OpenAI’s Efforts
  10. Samsung Said to Cut Thousands of Jobs Amid Struggles in AI Market
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »