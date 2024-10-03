Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 9a Colourways, Dimensions Leak Online; May Get Slightly Taller Design With Four Shades

Google Pixel 9a Colourways, Dimensions Leak Online; May Get Slightly Taller Design With Four Shades

Google's Pixel 9a will reportedly get the classic Porcelain and Obsidian colour options alongside two new colours,

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 October 2024 14:00 IST
Google Pixel 9a Colourways, Dimensions Leak Online; May Get Slightly Taller Design With Four Shades

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

Pixel 8a has an 8.9mm thickness

Highlights
  • Pixel 8a came in four shades
  • Google may ditch Aloe and Bay colours for peony and iris
  • Peony could be similar to the pink shade currently offered on the Pixel 9
Advertisement

Google's Pixel 9a is expected to go official in May next year. Initial leaks and early photos over the past few weeks suggested a visor-free design for the device with thicker bezels. Now the exact dimensions and colour options of the mid-range smartphone have surfaced on the Web. The Pixel 9a will be reportedly available in four shades like its predecessor. The colour options could include a new shade called 'iris'. The Pixel 9a is expected to be thinner than the Pixel 8a.

Pixel 9a Could Be Available in Four Colours

As per a report by Android Headlines, Google Pixel 9a will be released in four colours — porcelain (white), iris (blueish purple), obsidian (black), and peony (pink). The Pixel 8a was launched in Aloe, Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain shades and Google appears to be ditching the Aloe and Bay shades for peony and iris. The recently launched Pixel 9 is also available in Peony shade.

The Pixel 9a is said to be around 2mm taller and a millimetre wider than its predecessor. The upcoming model will reportedly have a taller, wider and thinner build with dimensions of 154x73x8.5mm, compared to the 152.1x 72.7x8.9mm dimensions of the predecessor. It is likely to come with a smaller battery.

Google Pixel 9a: What We Know So Far

The leaked CAD renders for the Pixel 9a suggested a flat camera housing sipping Google's signature camera visor. It appears to have dual rear cameras arranged in a pill-shaped module that sits almost flush with the rear panel. It is expected to debut with Android 15 and get seven years of updates like its predecessor. It could run on the Tensor G4 chipset.

Google usually announces its Pixel A-series phones at its annual Google I/O keynote, in May every year. Therefore, the Pixel 9a is expected to break covers in May 2025.

 

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship build and design
  • Excellent display
  • Great cameras
  • Good battery life
  • AI features are fun
  • Bad
  • Processor is still not great
  • Heats up
  • No longer compact
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Google Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 8a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact IP67-rated design
  • Timely software updates
  • Pixel Feature Drops are worth the wait
  • Impressive still camera performance
  • Bad
  • Thick display bezel
  • Gets very hot when using the camera
  • Heating limits camera options
  • Wired and wireless charging are slow
Read detailed Google Pixel 8a review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4492mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel 9a, Google Pixel 9a Specifications, Google Pixel 8a, Google Pixel, Pixel 9, Google
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Said to Be Working on Reasoning AI, Chasing OpenAI’s Efforts
Google Showcases India-Focused AI, Payment and Safety Features at Google for India 2024 Event

Related Stories

Google Pixel 9a Colourways, Dimensions Leak Online; May Get Slightly Taller Design With Four Shades
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tata Electronics to Partially Resume Work at Fire-Hit iPhone Plant
  2. Apple Store Festive Offers: iPhone 15 Available With Free Beats Solo Buds, More
  3. Google for India 2024: New AI, Payment and Health Features Unveiled
  4. iPhone 16 Pro Max Review: Apple's Crown Jewel?
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Projectors
  6. OnePlus 13 Tipped to Arrive With Notable Battery Upgrade Over OnePlus 12
  7. Gemini Live Now Works in Hindi and Eight More Regional Languages
#Latest Stories
  1. WazirX to Form Committee of Creditors by October 9 Amidst Restructuring Plans
  2. Tata Electronics to Partially Resume Work at Fire-Hit iPhone Component Plant
  3. Global Bank Messaging Network SWIFT to Trial Live Digital Currency Transactions in 2025
  4. Microsoft Copilot Updated With AI-Powered Voice and Vision Features; Recall Availability Expanded
  5. Oppo Find X8 Design Leaked as Live Image Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Projectors
  7. Xiaomi 15 Series, Honor Magic 7 Lineup Tipped to Be Unveiled in October Following Vivo X200 Series Launch
  8. OnePlus 13 to Arrive With Notable Battery Upgrade Over OnePlus 12, Tipster Claims
  9. Google Said to Be Working on Reasoning AI, Chasing OpenAI’s Efforts
  10. Samsung Said to Cut Thousands of Jobs Amid Struggles in AI Market
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »