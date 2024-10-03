Google's Pixel 9a is expected to go official in May next year. Initial leaks and early photos over the past few weeks suggested a visor-free design for the device with thicker bezels. Now the exact dimensions and colour options of the mid-range smartphone have surfaced on the Web. The Pixel 9a will be reportedly available in four shades like its predecessor. The colour options could include a new shade called 'iris'. The Pixel 9a is expected to be thinner than the Pixel 8a.

Pixel 9a Could Be Available in Four Colours

As per a report by Android Headlines, Google Pixel 9a will be released in four colours — porcelain (white), iris (blueish purple), obsidian (black), and peony (pink). The Pixel 8a was launched in Aloe, Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain shades and Google appears to be ditching the Aloe and Bay shades for peony and iris. The recently launched Pixel 9 is also available in Peony shade.

The Pixel 9a is said to be around 2mm taller and a millimetre wider than its predecessor. The upcoming model will reportedly have a taller, wider and thinner build with dimensions of 154x73x8.5mm, compared to the 152.1x 72.7x8.9mm dimensions of the predecessor. It is likely to come with a smaller battery.

Google Pixel 9a: What We Know So Far

The leaked CAD renders for the Pixel 9a suggested a flat camera housing sipping Google's signature camera visor. It appears to have dual rear cameras arranged in a pill-shaped module that sits almost flush with the rear panel. It is expected to debut with Android 15 and get seven years of updates like its predecessor. It could run on the Tensor G4 chipset.

Google usually announces its Pixel A-series phones at its annual Google I/O keynote, in May every year. Therefore, the Pixel 9a is expected to break covers in May 2025.