Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Said to Be Working on Reasoning AI, Chasing OpenAI’s Efforts

Google Said to Be Working on Reasoning AI, Chasing OpenAI’s Efforts

Google and OpenAI have been locked in an intense fight for dominance in AI, particularly since the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

By Julia Love and Rachel Metz, Bloomberg News | Updated: 3 October 2024 13:52 IST
Google Said to Be Working on Reasoning AI, Chasing OpenAI’s Efforts

Photo Credit: Reuters

In July, Google showcased AlphaProof, which specialises in math reasoning

Highlights
  • OpenAI unveiled its o1 model in mid-September
  • In July, Google showcased AlphaProof, which specialises in math reasoning
  • In May, Google offered a glimpse of an AI assistant, Astra
Advertisement

Google is working on artificial intelligence software that resembles the human ability to reason, similar to OpenAI's o1, marking a new front in the rivalry between the tech giant and the fast-growing startup.
In recent months, multiple teams at Alphabet Inc.'s Google have been making progress on AI reasoning software, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Such software programs are more adept at solving multistep problems in fields such as math and computer programming. 

AI researchers are pursuing reasoning models as they search for the next significant step forward in the technology. Like OpenAI, Google is trying to approximate human reasoning using a  technique known as chain-of-thought prompting, according to two of the people. In this technique, which Google pioneered, the software pauses for a matter of seconds before responding to a written prompt while, behind the scenes and invisible to the user, it considers a number of related prompts and then summarises what appears to be the best response. 

Google declined to comment on the effort.

Google and OpenAI have been locked in an intense fight for dominance in AI, particularly since the release of OpenAI's ChatGPT, a popular chatbot that some investors worry will eventually obviate the need for Google search. Google has taken various steps to regain its lead, including merging its premier research labs to form the Google DeepMind unit and fortifying relationships between researchers and product teams. Yet the search giant continues to move more slowly when it comes to releasing AI products, pausing to consider ethical problems, the need to live up to the public's expectations of trust in its brand, and the competing interests of multiple similar efforts in the vast organisation.

Since OpenAI unveiled its o1 model, known internally as Strawberry, in mid-September, some in DeepMind have fretted that the company had fallen behind, according to another person with knowledge of the matter. But employees are no longer as concerned as they were following the launch of ChatGPT, now that Google has debuted some of its own work, the person said.

Despite the slower pace of Google's product rollouts, it remains a formidable player, said Oren Etzioni, a veteran AI researcher who founded TrueMedia.org, a nonprofit dedicated to combating political disinformation.

“Technically it's always been the case that Google's capabilities were top notch. They were just more conservative in rolling things out,” Etzioni said. “It's a marathon, and it's anybody's race to win.”

In July, Google showcased AlphaProof, which specialises in math reasoning, and AlphaGeometry 2, an updated version of a model focused on geometry that the company debuted earlier this year. The programs aced four of the six problems featured in the International Mathematical Olympiad, an annual competition in which students tackle topics such as algebra and geometry, Google said in a blog post. 

At its developer conference in May, Google offered a glimpse of an AI assistant, Astra, which can use a phone's camera to see the world around it and answer questions, such as telling a user where she had left her glasses. Google said some features of assistant may come to its flagship AI model, Gemini, toward the end of this year.

“Advanced mathematical reasoning is a critical capability for modern AI,” Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis wrote in a post on social network X in July.

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, Google, AI, ChatGPT
Lamborghini Launches Fast ForWorld to Bring Supercars to Metaverse Gaming With Animoca Brands
Google Showcases India-Focused AI, Payment and Safety Features at Google for India 2024 Event

Related Stories

Google Said to Be Working on Reasoning AI, Chasing OpenAI’s Efforts
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google for India 2024: New AI, Payment and Health Features Unveiled
  2. iPhone 16 Pro Max Review: Apple's Crown Jewel?
  3. Apple May Finally Say Goodbye to Home Button Design With iPhone SE 4
  4. Samsung Galaxy A56 Appears on Geekbench With These Specifications
  5. PUBG Maker Krafton is Bringing Palworld to Mobile Platforms
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Said to Be Working on Reasoning AI, Chasing OpenAI’s Efforts
  2. Samsung Said to Cut Thousands of Jobs Amid Struggles in AI Market
  3. Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet With 8-inch HD Display and Generative AI Features Launched: Specifications, Price
  4. Google for India 2024: Gemini Live Updated With Support for Hindi and Eight More Regional Languages
  5. Krafton Partners With Pocketpair to Develop Mobile Version of Palworld Amid Nintendo Lawsuit
  6. iPhone 15 Available With Free Beats Solo Buds During Apple Store Festive Offers 2024: See More Deals
  7. Google Showcases India-Focused AI, Payment and Safety Features at Google for India 2024 Event
  8. Google Pixel 9a Colourways, Dimensions Leak Online; May Get Slightly Taller Design With Four Shades
  9. OpenAI Announces Realtime API, Prompt Coaching and Vision Fine-Tuning on GPT-4o for Developers
  10. Is Earth’s New Minimoon 2024 Visible to Naked Eye? Here's What You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »