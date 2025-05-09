Technology News
OpenAI Said to Be Working on Weekly and Lifetime ChatGPT Subscription Plans

Currently, OpenAI has monthly and annual subscription plans for ChatGPT.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 May 2025 19:44 IST
OpenAI Said to Be Working on Weekly and Lifetime ChatGPT Subscription Plans

Photo Credit: Reuters

OpenAI recently announced an initiative to build AI infrastructure for other countries

Highlights
  • These new subscription tiers could be part of ChatGPT Plus
  • The pricing of the new subscription tiers is currently not known
  • OpenAI has not officially revealed any information about the new plans
OpenAI might be working on introducing more duration-based subscription plans. A tipster shared strings of code from the ChatGPT app and found mentions of weekly and lifetime subscriptions for the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. These tiers could be part of the ChatGPT Plus plan. Notably, the pricing details of the tiers are currently unclear. The San Francisco-based AI firm has not officially revealed any details about any new subscription plans. Notably, in December 2024, the company introduced the Pro subscription tier, which is priced at $200 (roughly Rs. 17,000) a month.

OpenAI Could Be Planning ChatGPT's New Subscription Tiers

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), AI tipster M1 (M1Astra) shared strings of code from the latest build of the ChatGPT app. The code revealed details about possible subscription plans the company might be considering. Gadgets 360 staff members were not able to verify the information shared in the leak.

Based on a screenshot shared by the tipster, the strings appear to represent the ChatGPT Plus subscription onboarding page. This is the page users see when they tap on the “Get Plus” option on the mobile and desktop app. This page currently allows users to purchase a monthly subscription for $20 (roughly Rs. 1,700) a month, or opt for an annual plan.

However, in the strings of code, there are mentions of weekly and lifetime plans. There is no other detail mentioned, and the pricing remains unknown at this time. Additionally, there is no confirmation from the AI firm about any new upcoming subscription plans. There is a possibility that these plans are merely fillers and are not intended to be shown on the front-end.

But the possibility that the company is considering these options cannot be ruled out. A weekly plan is more realistic since it offers more flexibility to users who want access to the premium feature for a temporary period. The target demographic for this would include students and professionals just starting their careers, or hobbyists interested in trying out new features.

A lifetime subscription, on the other hand, is unusual. Not only is fixing the price for a growing platform and technology difficult, considering the exponentially increasing processing power with each generation of GPT models further complicates the matter. Additionally, even if the company could figure out a way to evaluate a lifetime subscription, finding sizeable users willing to pay the sum might be difficult.

It needs to be said that these are mere speculations, and OpenAI could have different plans. For that, we will have to wait for an official statement from the AI firm.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
