Razer Phantom Collection with Chroma RGB, Dynamic Lighting Support Launched in India: Check Price, Features

Razer Phantom Collection offers support for Dynamic Lighting on Windows 11.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 June 2025 15:38 IST
Razer Phantom Collection with Chroma RGB, Dynamic Lighting Support Launched in India: Check Price, Features

Photo Credit: Razer

All the accessories in Razer's Phantom Collection have a translucent design

Highlights
  • Razer Phantom Collection features PC accessories with Chroma RGB lighting
  • The lineup includes four products: mouse, keyboard, headset, and mat
  • Chroma RGB supports 300+ games for a synchronized gaming experience
Razer Phantom Collection was launched in India on Friday. The latest lineup of PC accessories features a translucent design that is a visual departure from traditional finishes on the company's other offerings. The Razer Phantom Collection comprises four products — Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K, BlackWidow V4 75%, Razer Barracuda X Chroma, and Razer Firefly V2 Pro. Razer has equipped all of the PC accessories with Chroma RGB, a lighting system with an underglow that shines through their translucent chassis.

Razer Phantom Collection Price in India, Availability

The Phantom Green Edition of Razer Barracuda X Chroma headset and the Razer Firefly V2 Pro mouse mat are both priced at Rs. 12,990. Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K mouse costs Rs. 18,790, while the Razer BlackWidow V4 75% gaming keyboard is priced at Rs. 21,090.

All accessories in the Razer Phantom Collection are available for purchase via Razer.com and RazerStores. They will also be available across local authorised resellers in India.

Razer Phantom Collection Features, Specifications

Razer says the new Phantom Collection carries the same specifications as the company's standard accessories. They feature the Razer Chroma RGB, the company's proprietary lighting system which combines 16.8 million colours with unique lighting effects. Users can choose from effects such as breathing, fire, ripple, starlight, wave, and wheel.

It also offers support for with Dynamic Lighting on Windows 11 which expands the Chroma RGB ecosystem. As per Razer, the Razer Chroma RGB is integrated across over 300 Chroma-enabled games, and brings synchronisation across the ecosystem for a more immersive setup. All PC accessories in the Phantom Collection have a translucent design.

The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K is a wireless RGB gaming mouse equipped with a Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2 and a configurable scroll wheel. Meanwhile, the Firefly V2 Pro LED backlit gaming mouse mat comes with 15 individually customisable RGB lighting zones.

On the other hand, the Razer Black Widow V4 75% mechanical keyboard offers a hot-swappable design and compatibility with three or five-pin switches. Razer Barracuda X Chroma RGB gaming headset promises dual-mode connectivity, six-zone Chroma earcup lighting, and weighs 285g.

