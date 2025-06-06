Huawei Band 10 was launched in India on Friday. The smart band is claimed to offer up to 14 days of battery life and is available in polymer and aluminium alloy case options. It sports a 1.47-inch AMOLED rectangular display with Always On Display support. The smart wearable offers metrics like sleep-heart rate variability (HRV) and stress levels. The Huawei Band 10 also comes with an Emotional Wellbeing Assistant. The smart band was unveiled in select global markets in February.

Huawei Band 10 Price in India, Availability

Huawei Band 10 price in India starts at Rs. 6,499 for the polymer case options, while the aluminium alloy body variants cost Rs. 6,999. However, the company is extending a special launch offer till June 10, where the polymer and aluminium versions of the smart band will cost Rs. 3,699 and Rs. 4,199, respectively. All variants are exclusively available for purchase in the country via Amazon.

The Black and Pink colour options of the Huawei Band 10 use a polymer case, while the Blue, Green, Matte Black, Purple, and White shades feature an aluminium case.

Huawei Band 10 Specifications, Features

The Huawei Band 10 has a 1.47-inch AMOLED rectangular display with a 194×368 pixels resolution, a 282ppi pixel density and Always-On Display support. The screen supports swipe and touch gestures, and has a side button for navigation as well. It is equipped with 100 preset workout modes like running, cycling, yoga, swimming, and more, as well as an accelerometer, gyroscope and magnetometer.

Huawei Band 10 is positioned as a good pick for swimmers, as the company claims it is 95 percent accurate in swim stroke and lap detection with the help of a nine-axis sensor and AI-backed stroke recognition features. The smart band also has a 5ATM water-resistant rating and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Among other sensors, Huawei's Band 10 comes with optical heart rate and blood-oxygen level (SpO2) monitors. The smart band can also track sleep-heart rate variability (HRV), sleep quality and stress levels. It comes with inbuilt breathing exercises as well. With the Emotional Wellbeing Assistant, the smart band is said to offer wellness timely tips and suggest positive or calming watch faces.

Huawei claims that the Band 10 can last for up to 14 days on a single charge and takes 45 minutes for a full charge. Meanwhile, a five-minute quick charge is said to offer up to two days of usage. The body of the smart band measures 8.99 mm in thickness and weighs 14g.

