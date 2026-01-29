Technology News
  • OpenAI Introduces Prism, a Free AI Workspace for Scientific Collaboration

OpenAI Introduces Prism, a Free AI Workspace for Scientific Collaboration

OpenAI’s Prism is a free research workspace that combines LaTeX editing, collaboration and AI support for scientific writing.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 January 2026 14:32 IST
Photo Credit: OpenAI

OpenAI’s Prism workspace uses GPT-5.2 to help scientists write and collaborate on research documents

Highlights
  • OpenAI’s Prism is only available to personal accounts
  • Prism integrates GPT-5.2 directly into research documents
  • The platform supports unlimited projects and collaborators
OpenAI launched Prism on Tuesday, a free, cloud-based workspace designed to support scientific writing, collaboration and research workflows. The platform integrates GPT-5.2, OpenAI's most advanced reasoning model, directly into the process of drafting and editing scientific documents, and combines elements such as LaTeX editing, literature search and real-time collaboration in a single artificial intelligence (AI)-native workspace. Prism is available immediately to anyone with a ChatGPT personal account and will later be extended to Business, Enterprise, and Education users.

OpenAI Brings Prism for Scientists and Researchers

In a blog post, the San Francisco-based AI giant introduced and detailed Prism. While the web-based platform brings AI intelligence and chatbot-based assistance to researchers, Prism's main offering is scientific research and writing. The company claims that traditionally, these two aspects require switching between multiple tools, such as word processors, PDF readers, LaTeX compilers, reference managers and separate chat interfaces.

The risk of working with multiple tools is siloed information and loss of context at each transition, the company added. OpenAI said Prism aims to unify these processes into one environment where drafting, revision, citation management and collaboration happen collaboratively without flipping between separate apps. The company described Prism as a LaTeX-native workspace, meaning it is built to support LaTeX, the typesetting system widely used in scientific documents, directly within the platform.

Powering Prism is GPT-5.2, the AI giant's flagship AI model that can understand the structure of a research paper, including equations, figures, citations and surrounding context. Rather than operating as a stand-alone chatbot, Prism's AI works inside the document itself, allowing it to assist with drafting text, revising arguments, formatting equations and resolving references based on the full manuscript context. OpenAI said this integration helps researchers keep ideas and edits aligned with the overall structure of their work.

One of the central capabilities of Prism is real-time collaboration. Multiple researchers can work together on a document, with changes, comments and edits synchronised in the cloud. The platform also supports unlimited projects and collaborators. OpenAI stated that Prism is available for free to users with personal ChatGPT accounts, and that the platform will be made available to ChatGPT Business, Enterprise, and Education plans in the future.

Further reading: Prism, OpenAI, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
iPhone 18 Series Pricing Could Remain Unchanged Despite Rising Memory Costs, Analyst Claims

