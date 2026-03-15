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Local Times OTT Release Date: What to Know About This New Malayalam Friendship Comedy

Streaming on Prime Video, Local Times depicts a journey that blends comedy with realistic struggles.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 March 2026 16:46 IST
Local Times OTT Release Date: What to Know About This New Malayalam Friendship Comedy

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Local Times streams on Amazon Prime Video; four friends struggle to save failing newspaper

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Highlights
  • Local Times Season 1 premiered on Prime Video on March 13, 2026
  • The story follows four friends trying to save a struggling newspaper
  • The series blends humour, friendship, and emotional storytelling
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The Tamil comedy-drama Local Times is a story of friendship, ambition, and the struggle to achieve one's dreams. The series draws on the everyday chaos of small-town journalism, coated with a blend of humour and emotion. Now streaming on OTT in India, the story follows four young friends determined to save their failing newspaper. With hearts full of ambition and street-smart ideas as their guide, they navigate a series of daunting challenges. Balancing comedy with heartfelt drama, the series demonstrates how friendship can become the strongest support system when everything else falls apart.

When and Where to Watch Local Times

Local Times Season 1 debuted on March 13, 2026, on Prime Video India. Viewers can watch the series with a subscription.

Trailer and Plot of Local Times

The trailer for Local Times offers a sneak peek into the lives of four friends running a struggling newspaper and their relentless efforts to make it successful. The series depicts a journey that blends comedy with realistic struggles, portraying how friendship, courage, and teamwork can do wonders to keep a dream alive.

Cast and Crew of Local Times

The Tamil comedy-drama series Local Times is directed by Naveen George Thomas and created by Abbhinav Kastura, Praveen Muthurangan, Satwik Gade, Thomas Manuel, and Visvaksen P. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video as of March 13, 2026, the series stars Rishikanth, Abdool Lee, Adwitha Arumugam, and Maurish Dass as four friends.

Produced by Jithin Thorai for Fanboy Production, the show also features veteran actors R. Pandiarajan and Chinni Jayanth.

Reception of Local Times

Local Times is attracting viewers with its emotional comedy. As of mid-March 2026, its IMDb rating is unavailable due to its recent release.

 

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Further reading: Prime Video, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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