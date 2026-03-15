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Kenatha Kanom Locks OTT Platform: When and Where to Watch Yogi Babu’s Rural Satire Online?

Kenatha Kanom is the story of villagers facing a severe water shortage as their village is gripped by drought.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 March 2026 18:04 IST
Kenatha Kanom Locks OTT Platform: When and Where to Watch Yogi Babu’s Rural Satire Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Kenatha Kanom starring Yogi Babu; drought-hit village story, streaming soon on JioHotstar.

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Highlights
  • Kenatha Kanom released in theatres on March 13, 2026
  • Yogi Babu leads the village-based comedy drama about water scarcity
  • The film will stream soon on JioHotstar after its theatrical run
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Kenatha Kanom is a Tamil comedy-drama that tells the story of a village struggling with severe water scarcity. It aims to address the water crisis while revealing a hidden, even larger conspiracy. When the villagers approach the district collector for help, they are met with indifference. Realising they are being ignored, they take matters into their own hands, scouting for a location and beginning the arduous task of digging for water themselves. The film was released in theatres on March 13, 2026.

When and Where to Watch

According to reports, Kenatha Kanom will be available to watch on JioHotstar soon; the date is not yet confirmed. The makers have announced the release soon after its theatrical run.

Trailer and Plot

Kenatha Kanom is the story of villagers facing a severe water shortage as their village is gripped by drought. They seek help from the District Collector (played by George Maryan), who does nothing to address their plight. Realising that no one will listen to them, the villagers search for a water source on their own and begin digging. This quest leads to the discovery of hidden conspiracies and an even larger crisis. Yogi Babu stars as a temple sculptor living in the village.

Cast and Crew

The Tamil satirical drama Kenatha Kanom is written and directed by Suresh Sangaiah and serves as the filmmaker's posthumous final work. Produced by R. Ramesh Babu and Jegan Baskaran under the RB Talkies and Box Office Studios banners, the film features Yogi Babu in the lead role alongside Lovelyn Chandrashekhar, Ramakrishnan, Raichel Rebecca, and George Maryan.  The technical crew includes music by Nivas K Prasanna, cinematography by V. Thiyagarajan, and editing by R. Ramar.

Reception

The movie has just been released, so it is on the buzz, and the topic is quite sensitive, which talks about many bigger crises. IMDb rating is not yet available.

 

 

 

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Further reading: IMDb, JioHotstar, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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