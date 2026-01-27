Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Claims Scientists Are Increasingly Using ChatGPT as a Research Collaborator

OpenAI Claims Scientists Are Increasingly Using ChatGPT as a Research Collaborator

An OpenAI report says ChatGPT is increasingly used as a scientific collaborator, aiding research across disciplines.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 January 2026 15:47 IST
OpenAI Claims Scientists Are Increasingly Using ChatGPT as a Research Collaborator

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Gerard Siderius

OpenAI said average weekly messages on advanced science and math topics grew by 47 percent

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OpenAI says AI tools now help scientific research workflows
  • Company pushes for expanded AI access and science policy updates
  • AI engagement in science spans maths, physics, biology and chemistry
Advertisement

OpenAI has outlined a growing role for artificial intelligence (AI) systems as collaborators in scientific research, arguing that tools like ChatGPT can help researchers make progress on complex problems across disciplines including mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology. The 20-page report highlights that scientists are increasingly turning to AI models to assist with literature synthesis, data interpretation and experiment planning, and emphasises that advancing AI's research capabilities could accelerate discovery and productivity in science and engineering.

OpenAI Pitches ChatGPT as a Scientific Collaborator

The report, which was exclusively shared with Axios, cites anonymised usage data showing that millions of scientists, engineers and mathematicians are already asking advanced questions and using AI to support scholarly work, ranging from drafting scientific text to debugging code and planning experiments. According to OpenAI's analysis, researchers mainly use AI for writing and communication tasks, while fewer use it for rigorous analysis and calculations, suggesting opportunities for deeper integration of AI into the research process.

OpenAI said that anonymised ChatGPT conversations between January to December 2025 shows that average weekly message counts on advanced science and mathematics-related topics grew about 47 percent year-on-year (YoY). In absolute numbers, the messages were claimed to increase from 5.7 million to nearly 8.4 million. In January 2026, the AI giant said that nearly 1.3 million weekly users were discussing advanced topics in science and mathematics.

“AI is increasingly being used as a scientific collaborator, and we're seeing its impact grow in real research settings. More researchers are using advanced reasoning systems to make progress on open problems, interpret complex data, and iterate faster in experimental work. That usage has been growing quickly over the past year, and the results are starting to show up across fields. We're still early, but the pace of adoption and the quality of the work suggest science is entering a new acceleration phase,” said Kevin Weil, VP of OpenAI for Science.

The notion of AI as a collaborator aligns with initiatives such as OpenAI for Science, a programme that seeks to connect scientists and mathematicians with AI tools designed to accelerate research workflows from literature analysis to modelling and simulation. OpenAI stated that its goal is to build systems that integrate naturally into scientific practice, helping researchers explore ideas, test hypotheses faster and unlock discoveries that might take years under traditional methods.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Arc Raiders' New 'Headwinds' Update Releases January 27, Four-Month Content Roadmap Revealed

Related Stories

OpenAI Claims Scientists Are Increasingly Using ChatGPT as a Research Collaborator
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazfit Active Max With 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display Launched in India: See Price
  2. Vivo X200T Launched in India With These Features
  3. Nothing Phone 4a Lands on TDRA Certification Database Ahead of Its Debut
  4. Border 2 Revives "Sandese Aate Hain": Sunny Deol Returns
  5. HP HyperX Omen 15 Gaming Laptop With RTX 5060 GPU Launched in India
  6. Nothing's First Flagship Store in India Will Open on This Date
  7. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Price in India Leaks Ahead of Launch
  8. Dust Bunny Now Available for Rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and More
  9. Oppo K15 Launch Seems Imminent as Company Teases Launch of a New Phone
  10. Meta Can See WhatsApp Chats in Breach of Privacy, Lawsuit Claims
#Latest Stories
  1. Hashtag Star Now Available for Streaming on Chaupal: What You Need to Know About This Punjabi Film
  2. The Conjuring: Last Rites OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Dust Bunny Now Available for Rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and More
  4. Samsung Will Reportedly Produce 1 Million Galaxy Wide Fold Units to Compete With Apple's Foldable iPhone
  5. Oppo K15 Series Launch Seems Imminent as Company Teases Arrival of New K Series Smartphone
  6. OpenAI Claims Scientists Are Increasingly Using ChatGPT as a Research Collaborator
  7. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Design Renders Leaked Online; Minor Updates to Familiar Design Anticipated
  8. Arc Raiders' New 'Headwinds' Update Releases January 27, Four-Month Content Roadmap Revealed
  9. Nothing Store Bengaluru: Nothing Announces Inaugural Date For Its Flagship Store
  10. Swiggy Will Now Let You Place Orders and Track Deliveries via ChatGPT, Gemini, and Others
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »