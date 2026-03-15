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Muthu Alias Kattan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Online?

The show blends comedy with spooky vibes, making the question of what happens next incredibly compelling and well worth watching.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 March 2026 14:37 IST
Muthu Alias Kattan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Muthu Alias Kattan starring Vijay Sethupathi streams on JioHotstar March 27, 2026.

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Highlights
  • Vijay Sethupathi plays the mysterious character Kaattan in the dark humou
  • The show is directed by M. Manikandan, known for the award-winning film K
  • The series will premiere on JioHotstar on March 27, 2026
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Muthu, also known as Kattan, is an upcoming Tamil-language series. It is a dark comedy wrapped in a thriller, centring on a severed head that provides clues to those around him to help find his missing body. The series is directed by M. Manikandan, who previously won the National Award for Best Feature Film for Kadaisi Vivasayi. Known for his unique storytelling and intriguing plots, Manikandan brings a surreal edge to this project. Let's dive into the details, including the cast, crew, trailer, and release schedule.

When and Where to Watch

Muthu will be available to watch online on JioHotstar, as part of JioHotstar Specials, from March 27, 2026. Viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service.

Trailer and Plot

The film's teaser opens with Vijay Sethupathi's severed head, which bears a wide, unsettling smile. The story promises dark humour and suspense with multiple twisted layers. It features a unique concept where the actor's character urges those around him to help find his missing body. This plot blends comedy with spooky vibes, making the question of what happens next incredibly compelling and well worth watching.

Cast and Crew

The Tamil investigative drama Muthu Alias Kaattaan was created by M. Manikandan and directed by Manikandan alongside B. Ajith Kumar. Produced by Vijay Sethupathi under his namesake banner, the series stars Sethupathi as the enigmatic Kaattan. The series features a diverse cast, including Milind Soman as Shivettan, Sudev Nair, Vadivel Murugan, Risha Jacobs, Muthukumar, and VJ Paaru.

The supporting ensemble is rounded out by Kalaivani Bhaskar, Singampuli, Abi Nakshathra, and Balaji Sakthivel.

Reception

Muthu alias Kattan has been in the buzz because of its unique storytelling that people are looking forward to watching. It has strong visuals and a unique concept. There is no IMDb rating yet.

 

 

 

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Further reading: JioHotstar, IMDb, story, webseries
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
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