OpenAI Changes Sora App's Policy for Copyright Holders, Gives Users More Control Over Cameos

OpenAI is replacing the opt-out policy for copyright holders with an opt-in model and adding granular control on generation.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 October 2025 13:02 IST


Photo Credit: OpenAI

OpenAI has fixed the issue where deleting the Sora account deletes their ChatGPT account as well

Highlights
  • Rightsholders can now decide how their characters are used in Sora videos
  • OpenAI also plans to share revenue earned from Sora with rightsholders
  • Sora users can also set restrictions on how their Cameos are used
OpenAI is making several changes to the Sora app, including changing the policy for copyright holders and giving users more control over how their likeness is being used. With this, rightsholders do not have to opt out of the Sora app, and instead, for the artificial intelligence (AI) video model to generate a copyrighted character, they must have opted in. This could result in the disappearance of a large number of videos that feature characters such as Pikachu, SpongeBob, Power Rangers, and Michael Jackson.

Ever since its launch, the Sora app has been a hit among users. The invite-only iOS app, which is powered by the Sora 2 AI model, allows them to generate 10-second videos of random objects, fictional characters (including the copyrighted ones), and even themselves (this requires uploading a video and verifying the identity). Users can also use a feature called Cameo to generate videos of other users, as long as they've consented to it.

However, just days after its debut, it appears the Sora app has faced some backlash from copyright holders and users. The app launched with an opt-out policy for rightsholders, which means they would have to explicitly highlight that they did not want their characters to be generated by the AI model for it to be off-limits.

But now, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman mentioned in a blog post that rightsholders will get “more granular control over generation of characters, similar to the opt-in model for likeness but with additional controls.” The granular control essentially lets copyright holders set limits on how their characters can be used.

Bill Peebles, Head of Sora at OpenAI, also posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) to convey the same line of thinking to users. Users can now give instructions to Sora to set limits on the type of generations others can make with their Cameo. For instance, Pebbles says, users can mention, “Don't put me in videos that involve political commentary” or “Don't let me say this word.” This can be found in Settings > Edit Cameo > Cameo Preferences > Restrictions.

Further reading: OpenAI, Sora, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI videos
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More

