PhonePe Partners With OpenAI to Integrate ChatGPT Within the UPI App

PhonePe will show OpenAI’s chatbot, ChatGPT, on both its consumer-facing and business apps.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 November 2025 14:21 IST
Photo Credit: PhonePe

OpenAI and PhonePe’s partnership is geared towards increasing AI adoption in India

Highlights
  • ChatGPT will be available on PhonePe's business and consumer apps
  • OpenAI recently started offering free ChatGPT Go subscription in India
  • Users will be able to use ChatGPT AI features within PhonePe app
PhonePe and OpenAI announced a strategic partnership on Thursday. The Flipkart-owned Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform will be integrating the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) giant's technology within its platform. PhonePe highlighted that the move will improve the user experience on its platform and can help them make better and more informed decisions while making purchases. Notably, this is not the first payments company to have partnered with the AI giant. In October, Razorpay announced that it had partnered with OpenAI and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to bring agentic AI-based unified payment interface (UPI) transactions on ChatGPT.

PhonePe and OpenAI Strike a Strategic Partnership

In a press release, PhonePe announced the collaboration with the AI giant, highlighting that the move is aimed at increasing the adoption of ChatGPT in the country as well as "fostering mututal business growth." As part of the deal, the UPI platform will integrate ChatGPT's features to assist users in different operations. 

So, while the entire chatbot interface will not be accessible from PhonePe's consumer app and the PhonePe For Business app, users will see ChatGPT-led experiences across the platform. The post mentions that the AI assistant will let users find relevant information on everyday needs from planning their next trip to making a purchase.

PhonePe mentions that with this collaboration, OpenAI will also be able to reach PhonePe's large user base and draw upon its broader ecosystem, including the Indus Appstore. No financial terms of the partnership were mentioned by the company.

Developing. . .

Further reading: OpenAI, PhonePe, ChatGPT, AI, Artificial Intelligence
PhonePe Partners With OpenAI to Integrate ChatGPT Within the UPI App
