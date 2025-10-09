iQOO 15 is set to launch in China later this month, and the the Vivo sub brand has confirmed that it will also unveil new products at its next launch event. These include the iQOO Pad 5e tablet, iQOO Watch GT 2, and iQOO TWS 5 earbuds. iQOO has already opened pre-orders for the upcoming devices, ahead of their debut. The iQOO Pad 5e is confirmed to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and it will sport a 12.1-inch display.

iQOO Pad 5e, Watch GT 2, TWS 5 to Launch on October 20

The iQOO Pad 5e, iQOO Watch GT 2 and iQOO TWS 5 will launch on October 20 in China, as per a post shared by the company on Weibo. The launch event will start at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). The company's flagship smartphone iQOO 15 is also scheduled to go official at the same launch event.

iQOO has already started accepting pre-reservations for the tablet, earphones and smartwatch through its China website. The iQOO Pad 5e is teased to be available in a green colour option with a circular camera module at the rear.

The upcoming iQOO Pad 5e is confirmed to come with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. It will feature a 12.1-inch display with 2.8K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The tablet will house a 10,000mAh battery.

The iQOO Watch GT 2 will have a 2.07-inch display and will ship with BlueOS operating system. It will offer a dedicated gaming mode and is claimed to last up to 33 days on a single charge. Finally, the iQOO TWS 5 earphones are teased to provide 60db active noise cancellation (ANC) and 42ms latency rate for gaming.

The iQOO 15 will be the main highlight of the October 20 launch event. It will run on the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and feature a 6.85-inch 2K 8T LTPO Samsung "Everest" display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone will include company's Q3 gaming chipset.