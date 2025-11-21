Technology News
OpenAI Is Now Rolling Out Group Chats in ChatGPT Globally to All Users

OpenAI’s initially rolled out ChatGPT’s group chat feature in Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 November 2025 17:24 IST
OpenAI Is Now Rolling Out Group Chats in ChatGPT Globally to All Users

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Solen Feyissa

Users can also set custom instructions for how ChatGPT behaves in each group chat

Highlights
  • Group chats in ChatGPT were launched on November 14
  • OpenAI said its pilot programme was successful
  • A group chat in ChatGPT can have up to 20 people
OpenAI announced on Thursday that it is now rolling out group chats in ChatGPT globally. The multi-user collaboration space was first launched by the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) giant on November 14, but initially, it was only available to users in Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Taiwan. The feature lets users create group chats in ChatGPT and take the AI chatbot's assistance wherever needed. Making the announcement, the company said that the pilot of the feature was successful.

Group Chats in ChatGPT Are Now Available Globally

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the AI giant announced the global rollout of group chats. It is available to all logged-in users on ChatGPT Free, Go, Plus and Pro plans. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to access the feature and test it out. To create a group chat, users can tap on the icon located at the top-right of the interface. Once a group is created, ChatGPT will automatically generate a URL that users can then share with others to invite them to the group.

Individuals, after joining, can text other participants or tag ChatGPT to ask for its assistance. ChatGPT also picks up on contextual messages sent in the group and can reply to users on its own. Other features in group chats include reacting to messages and replying to a particular message. Group chats, once created, will be listed in the side panel under a new section. Tapping on the three dots next to it will let users delete the group.

ChatGPT users can also create groups from existing conversations with the chatbot. If they do that, the AI creates a copy of the conversation and converts that into a group, so that the user can still continue a one-on-one conversation separately.

The behaviour of ChatGPT can be further controlled by participants by setting custom instructions. These instructions are only applied to the specific group chat, and nowhere else. Notably, the creator of a group chat can also add or remove participants, while group members can change the chat name and mute notifications.

Further reading: ChatGPT Group Chat, ChatGPT features, ChatGPT, OpenAI, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Nothing OS 4.0 Update Rolls Out With Android 16, Improved Animations and Extra Dark Mode

