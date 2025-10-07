Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI and AMD Announce Partnership to Deploy 6GW of AI Infrastructure

OpenAI and AMD Announce Partnership to Deploy 6GW of AI Infrastructure

AMD will start delivering GPUs for the first gigawatt of compute in the second half of 2026.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 October 2025 12:18 IST
OpenAI and AMD Announce Partnership to Deploy 6GW of AI Infrastructure

Photo Credit: OpenAI

The first gigawatt deployment will include AMD’s Instinct MI450 GPUs

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OpenAI has also committed to purchase 160 million of AMD stock
  • The stock investment is dependent on AMD meeting certain requirements
  • OpenAI has signed similar deals with Nvidia and Oracle
Advertisement

AMD and OpenAI announced a partnership to develop artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure on Monday. As part of a massive deal, the San Francisco-based AI firm will deploy 6GW of AMD GPUs over a period of multiple years and across multiple generations of chips. The new deal comes just weeks after the ChatGPT maker signed an agreement with Nvidia to deploy 10GW worth of its AI hardware. These deals highlight both OpenAI's increasing need for compute and the aftermath of reducing reliance on Microsoft.

AMD, OpenAI Announce Multi-year Deal for Additional AI Infrastructure

In separate newsroom posts, both AMD and OpenAI confirmed the 6GW agreement to develop the AI infrastructure. The first gigawatt deployment will include AMD's Instinct MI450 GPUs, and it is scheduled to be delivered starting in the second half of 2026.

The agreement makes OpenAI a “core strategic compute partner” that will conduct large-scale deployment of AMD technology and scale AI solutions. While the deployment will begin with the AMD Instinct MI450 series GPUs, it also extends to future generations of chipsets that the company manufactures.

This isn't the first time the two companies have partnered for AI infrastructure. AMD has provided both MI300X and MI350X series GPUs for its data centres in the past.

“Our partnership with OpenAI is expected to deliver tens of billions of dollars in revenue for AMD while accelerating OpenAI's AI infrastructure buildout,” said Jean Hu, EVP, CFO and treasurer, AMD.

On the other hand, AMD has issued a warrant that allows OpenAI to purchase up to 160 million shares of its common stock. However, this purchase is based on AMD completing certain deployment targets. The milestone for the first tranche of investment includes the deployment of the first gigawatt of GPUs, and further investments will occur as the chipmaker continues to fulfil the remaining portion of the 6GW worth of infrastructure.

Additionally, these investments are also tied to the chipmaker reaching a certain share price target, which is said to be $600 (roughly Rs. 53,200). AMD stocks are trading at $203.71 (roughly Rs. 18,100) as of writing this. Interestingly, OpenAI has also signed a deal with Nvidia, which will see the chipmaker provide 10GW worth of GPUs to the ChatGPT maker to build out its AI infrastructure.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, AMD, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Moto G06 Power With MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
DeFiLlama Suspends Aster’s Trading Volume Data Over Wash Trading Concerns

Related Stories

OpenAI and AMD Announce Partnership to Deploy 6GW of AI Infrastructure
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HMD Touch 4G Launched in India With 3.2-Inch Display: Price, Features
  2. Vivo X300 Series Confirmed to Debut With OriginOS 6, Thickness Revealed
  3. Nothing Brings Call Recording to Its Smartphones, But There's a Catch
  4. Vivo V60e With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India at This Price
  5. Mirai OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Moto G06 Power With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India : See Price, Features
  7. Lava Shark 2 Confirmed to Come With AI-Backed 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras
  8. Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Top Discounts on Samsung Phones Under Rs. 35,000
  9. Jolly LLB 3 (2025) OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online
#Latest Stories
  1. RBI to Introduce Pilot for Deposit Tokenisation Using CBDC Layer: Report
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Open Beta Extended by a Day Till October 9
  3. MeitY's IndiaAI Mission Taps Five Projects to Drive Safe, Trusted AI in the Country
  4. FIFA World Cup Ticket NFTs Face Swiss Gambling Supervisory Authority’s Scrutiny
  5. Navi UPI Unveils Biometric-Based Payments for iOS, Android at Global Fintech Festival 2025
  6. WhatsApp's Message Translation Feature Is Rolling on iOS With Support for 21 Languages
  7. OpenAI DevDay 2025: From ChatGPT Apps to AgentKit for Developers, Here's Everything You Need to Know
  8. Google Messages Can Now Alert You Before You Open Potentially Explicit Videos
  9. Elon Musk Says xAI Game Studio Will Release an AI-Generated Game in 2026
  10. Vivo X300 Series to Be 7.95mm Thick, Will Run Android 16-Based OriginOS 6 Out of the Box
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »