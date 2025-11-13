Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Upgrades ChatGPT With GPT 5.1 AI Models, Brings Friendlier Conversations and Less Jargon

OpenAI Upgrades ChatGPT With GPT-5.1 AI Models, Brings Friendlier Conversations and Less Jargon

OpenAI released GPT-5.1 Instant and GPT-5.1 Thinking as the first major update for the fifth-generation architecture.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 November 2025 11:05 IST
OpenAI Upgrades ChatGPT With GPT-5.1 AI Models, Brings Friendlier Conversations and Less Jargon

Photo Credit: Reuters

OpenAI said GPT-5.1 Thinking will use less jargon in responses

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • GPT-5.1 AI models will first be rolled out to paid users
  • OpenAI has added adaptive reasoning to GPT-5.1 Instant
  • Both models will be added to the API later this week
Advertisement

OpenAI introduced the GPT-5.1 family of artificial intelligence (AI) models on Wednesday. The first major update to the company's frontier models, released in August, brings improved tonality, intelligence, and instruction adherence. A total of three models have been released, GPT-5.1 Instant, GPT-5.1 Thinking, and GPT-5.1 Auto. The San Francisco-based AI giant highlighted that all of these models now respond to the user in a warmer and more empathetic manner. The upgrade will first be rolled out to the paid subscribers, but is expected to be made available in the free tier in the future as well.

OpenAI Introduces GPT-5.1

In a blog post, the AI giant detailed the newly released models. OpenAI said both GPT-5.1 Instant and Thinking have started rolling out to ChatGPT Go, Plus, Pro, and Business subscribers. Developers can find these models in the application programming interface (API) later this week, with Instant listed as GPT-5.1-chat-latest and Thinking listed as GPT-5.1.

More importantly, the company stated that GPT-5 will remain available in ChatGPT for three months under the legacy models drop-down, which is only available to paid subscribers. After that, the model will be sunset. However, the older models such as GPT-4o and GPT-4.1 will continue to be available.

Coming to the GPT-5.1 Instant, which will be the default model for the free tier after rollout, the company has added several new improvements. It is now said to be “warmer by default and more conversational.” OpenAI claimed that during testing, participants were surprised by the model's playfulness.

This improvement also addresses the biggest complaint with the fifth generation of GPT-based large language models. Many users had complained that the responses felt dry and robotic when compared to GPT-4.

Another area of improvement is instruction following. The model now follows the prompts closely, generating responses within the constraints of the request. Additionally, it now comes with adaptive reasoning, which allows the model to decide when to think before responding.

GPT-5.1 Thinking has also been improved. Its responses are now “more efficient and easier to understand.” The model uses less jargon and poorly defined words, and focuses on conveying the meaning. It can also automatically adapt its thinking time based on the complexity of the question.

Apart from this, OpenAI also introduced GPT-5.1 Auto, which is the improved auto router that automatically switches the models from Instant to Thinking based on the prompt.

Separately, the AI giant has also improved the personalisation tool in ChatGPT. The tool fine-tunes the responses of the chatbot based on presets. The Default mode has been improved, while the Listener and Robots will now be known as Friendly and Efficient, respectively.

Three new presets, Professional, Candid, and Quirky, have now been added. Professional is described as polished and precise, Candid is direct and encouraging, while Quirky is playful and imaginative. The Cynical and Nerdy presets remain unchanged.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OpenAI, GPT 5, ChatGPT, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple Updates Website to Say Apple Intelligence Needs M2 Mac or Newer

Related Stories

OpenAI Upgrades ChatGPT With GPT-5.1 AI Models, Brings Friendlier Conversations and Less Jargon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Valve Unveils Steam Machine PC/ Console Hybrid: Everything You Need to Know
  2. OTT Releases of the Week: Dude, Nishaanchi, Jolly LLB 3, and More
  3. Vivo X300 Series Teased on Amazon Ahead of Launch in India
  4. Honor 500 Series Will be Launched in These Shades, Storage Variants
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Could Launch With This Battery, Chip
  6. Realme GT 8 Pro Camera Details Confirmed Ahead of Nov 20 India Launch
  7. OnePlus Nord 6 Launch Timeline Revealed in New Leak
  8. ChatGPT With GPT-5.1 AI Model Is Warmer and Friendlier
  9. Google's Cameyo Wants Enterprises to Ditch Windows for ChromeOS
  10. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Features Leaked; Could Include a Reno 15C Model
#Latest Stories
  1. PhonePe Partners With OpenAI to Integrate ChatGPT Within the UPI App
  2. Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Fresh Leaks Reveal 5,437mAh Battery, Snapdragon SoC, and More
  4. Google Will Now Allow 'Experienced Users' to Sideload Apps on Android
  5. Apple Arcade December 2025 Lineup Revealed: SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit 2, PowerWash Simulator, Cult of the Lamb and More
  6. Google Reintroduces Cameyo to Let Enterprises Run Windows Apps on Chrome Browser
  7. Google Maps’ New Power Saving Mode is Exclusive to the Pixel 10 Series
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Could be Thinner, Lighter Than its Predecessor to Increase Sales: Report
  9. Vivo X300 Series With Zeiss-Backed Cameras Teased on Amazon Ahead of India Launch: Expected Specifications
  10. Valve Enters Console Market Again With Steam Machine, a New PC/ Console Hybrid That Launches 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »