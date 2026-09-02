Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S27 series as the successor to its current flagship lineup, but the standard and Plus models may not bring any major changes to charging speeds. The Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27 Plus have reportedly appeared on China's 3C certification database, revealing their charging capabilities. The listings also point to another year of unchanged wired charging for both models. Samsung could continue offering 25W charging on the standard model and 45W support on the Plus variant.

Samsung Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Plus Could Get No Wired Charging Upgrade

China's 3C database has listed two Samsung 5G phones with model numbers SM-S9520 and SM-S9560, according to an X post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd). The listing for the SM-S9520 model shows support for 5V/2A, 9V/1.67A and 9V/2.77A charging outputs. These figures point to a maximum charging rate of around 25W.

The SM-S9560 listing includes additional charging profiles of 10V/4.5A and 15V/3A, alongside 5V/2A, 9V/1.67A and 9V/2.77A. This indicates that the device can charge at up to 45W. The certification database identifies both devices as 5G digital mobile telephone sets, but does not specify their commercial names. The model numbers are expected to correspond to the Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27 Plus.

The South Korean tech giant does not appear to be increasing the wired charging speeds of the Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27 Plus over their predecessors. The Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus support 25W and 45W charging.

Samsung has stuck with 25W charging on its standard Galaxy S models since the Galaxy S20 in 2020. If the latest leak is accurate, the Galaxy S27 will continue that seven-year run without a charging upgrade. The Galaxy S22 Plus moved to 45W charging in 2022, and the Galaxy S27 Plus could keep the same speed for a fifth consecutive year.

That could leave the Galaxy S27 looking less competitive against Samsung's own Galaxy S26 FE, which supports up to 45W charging. The Galaxy S26 Ultra also received a 60W upgrade earlier this year. Samsung could still bring changes to the charging speeds of the Galaxy S27 Ultra and the rumoured Galaxy S27 Pro.

Samsung may add built-in magnets to the Galaxy S27 series for MagSafe-style accessory support, while wireless charging speeds could remain at 15W on the Galaxy S27 and 20W on the Galaxy S27 Plus.