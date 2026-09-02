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Samsung Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Plus 3C Listing Reportedly Reveals Charging Speeds

Samsung has stuck with 25W charging on its standard Galaxy S models since the Galaxy S20 in 2020

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 2 September 2026 16:50 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Plus 3C Listing Reportedly Reveals Charging Speeds

Samsung Galaxy S27 series charging details have surfaced on 3C

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Highlights
  • The Galaxy S27 could retain 25W wired charging
  • Galaxy S27 Plus may continue with 45W charging
  • The two speeds match the Galaxy S26 series
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Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S27 series as the successor to its current flagship lineup, but the standard and Plus models may not bring any major changes to charging speeds. The Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27 Plus have reportedly appeared on China's 3C certification database, revealing their charging capabilities. The listings also point to another year of unchanged wired charging for both models. Samsung could continue offering 25W charging on the standard model and 45W support on the Plus variant.

Samsung Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Plus Could Get No Wired Charging Upgrade

China's 3C database has listed two Samsung 5G phones with model numbers SM-S9520 and SM-S9560, according to an X post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd). The listing for the SM-S9520 model shows support for 5V/2A, 9V/1.67A and 9V/2.77A charging outputs. These figures point to a maximum charging rate of around 25W.

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The SM-S9560 listing includes additional charging profiles of 10V/4.5A and 15V/3A, alongside 5V/2A, 9V/1.67A and 9V/2.77A. This indicates that the device can charge at up to 45W. The certification database identifies both devices as 5G digital mobile telephone sets, but does not specify their commercial names. The model numbers are expected to correspond to the Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27 Plus.

The South Korean tech giant does not appear to be increasing the wired charging speeds of the Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27 Plus over their predecessors. The Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus support 25W and 45W charging.

Samsung has stuck with 25W charging on its standard Galaxy S models since the Galaxy S20 in 2020. If the latest leak is accurate, the Galaxy S27 will continue that seven-year run without a charging upgrade. The Galaxy S22 Plus moved to 45W charging in 2022, and the Galaxy S27 Plus could keep the same speed for a fifth consecutive year.

That could leave the Galaxy S27 looking less competitive against Samsung's own Galaxy S26 FE, which supports up to 45W charging. The Galaxy S26 Ultra also received a 60W upgrade earlier this year. Samsung could still bring changes to the charging speeds of the Galaxy S27 Ultra and the rumoured Galaxy S27 Pro.

Samsung may add built-in magnets to the Galaxy S27 series for MagSafe-style accessory support, while wireless charging speeds could remain at 15W on the Galaxy S27 and 20W on the Galaxy S27 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S27

upcoming
Samsung Galaxy S27

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2700
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 17
Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined, well-built design
  • Compact and great for one-handed use
  • Fast performance with the new 2nm chipset
  • Clean One UI experience, long software support
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over previous generations
  • Same camera hardware reused again
  • Low PWM dimming and still an 8-bit screen
  • Price hike makes value harder to justify
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26+

Samsung Galaxy S26+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Consistent flagship-level performance
  • Premium build quality with slim, balanced design
  • Clean UI and Long-term software support
  • Good middle-ground option for users wanting size without Ultra bulk
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over the previous generation
  • Same camera hardware reused yet again
  • Charging speeds still lag behind competitors
  • Price increase hurts overall value
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra

upcoming
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5700mAh
OS Android 17
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
  • Not the best value offering in the series
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22+ review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 12
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27, Samsung Galaxy S27 Plus, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S27 series, 3C certification
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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