Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google’s September Android Drop Brings Gemini Item Tracking, Motion Assist and Chat Themes

Google’s September Android Drop Brings Gemini Item Tracking, Motion Assist and Chat Themes

Users can now customise individual conversations with different backgrounds and colours in the Google Messages app.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 2 September 2026 16:28 IST
Google’s September Android Drop Brings Gemini Item Tracking, Motion Assist and Chat Themes

Photo Credit: Google

Google Keep integration is rolling out now, while Motion Assist will soon be available

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Gemini integration in Find Hub can help track your belongings
  • Motion Assist helps reduce motion sickness in moving vehicles
  • Chat themes support personalised backgrounds and matching colours
Advertisement

Google has announced its September Android Drop, whcih brings several new features to compatible Android devices. Among the notable announcements is the expansion of the Gemini integration to Find Hub. Meanwhile, Android 17 has a new Motion Assist feature that can help reduce motion sickness when using phone in a moving vehicle. Other notable features include Guided vision though Gemini Live, Google Keep integration in the Messages app, and custom chat themes with different backgrounds.

Google September Android Drop: New Features

In a blog post, Google said that users will soon be able to ask Gemini to remember where they have placed important belongings. The information will be saved in Find Hub, available on devices running Android 16 or later in countries where Gemini and Find Hub are supported.

Android 17 Discussion
Explore More...

The second new feature is Motion Assist. As the name suggests, the feature helps combat motion sickness by making it easier to use a phone while travelling. When enabled, the phone's screen will be overlaid by a customisable bubble that moves along with the vehicle. Google claims this feature bridge the difference between the movement detected by the body and what is seen on the display.

For users with vision impairment, the tech giant is making it easier to get descriptions of what is in front of them, including fine print on food labels, restaurant menus and household objects. This will be made possible with the addition of Guided vision to Gemini Live. If the camera is not positioned correctly, voice feedback can guide users to reframe the image, pan across an area or centre an object. This feature will be available on phones running Android 9 or later, in regions where Gemini is available.

In the Messages app, users can access Google Keep to create and update shared notes with other people. The company says it can be used for grocery lists, holiday plans and other collaborative notes without requiring users to switch between apps. The feature is accessible through the + icon in Google Messages and then selecting Google Keep.

The last addition is custom chat themes in Google Messages. It allows users to customise individual conversations with different backgrounds and colours. They can select a wallpaper, including their own photo, while the text bubbles can automatically match the chosen background.

Google says Chat themes and Google Keep integration in the Messages app are available to use now, while other features will be rolled out in due course.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android 17, Android 17 Update, Google, Gemini Live
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Meta Launches Muse Voice Transcribe With Support for 5 Indian and 70+ Global Languages

Related Stories

Google’s September Android Drop Brings Gemini Item Tracking, Motion Assist and Chat Themes
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T5 5G With a 7,050mAh Battery Arrives in India at This Price
  2. Vivo T5 5G First Impressions
  3. Philips S7221 5G Launched in India With 64-Megapixel Main Camera, 5,700mAh Battery
  4. Vivo V80 Lite with 10,000mAh Battery Listed For Pre-Order in Malaysia
  5. Perplexity Launches Hybrid Compute on Mac
  6. Poco X8 5G With 8,340mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 SoC Launched Globally
  7. Mivi One 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Teases Astra, Says It Is the First Model to Meet ‘Critical Cybersecurity Threshold'
  2. Samsung Galaxy A17, Galaxy A27, Galaxy F17, Galaxy A07 5G Prices Reportedly Hiked in India
  3. YAM Finance Hit by Governance Attack, $337,000 in Assets Exposed
  4. Perplexity Launches Hybrid Compute Feature for Mac to Keep Sensitive Data Local
  5. Crimson Desert Has a New Playable Demo That Can Be Directly Streamed on a Desktop Browser
  6. BGMI Redeem Codes for September 2: How to Get White Rabbit Backpack and Other Free Rewards
  7. GTA VI Leak-Linked Wallets Made $350,000 From CYBERLEEK Liquidity Fees, Analyst Says
  8. Samsung Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Plus 3C Listing Reportedly Reveals Charging Speeds
  9. Mivi One 5G Confirmed as Company’s First Smartphone in India; Chipset Teased
  10. Google’s September Android Drop Brings Gemini Item Tracking, Motion Assist and Chat Themes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »