Google has announced its September Android Drop, whcih brings several new features to compatible Android devices. Among the notable announcements is the expansion of the Gemini integration to Find Hub. Meanwhile, Android 17 has a new Motion Assist feature that can help reduce motion sickness when using phone in a moving vehicle. Other notable features include Guided vision though Gemini Live, Google Keep integration in the Messages app, and custom chat themes with different backgrounds.

Google September Android Drop: New Features

In a blog post, Google said that users will soon be able to ask Gemini to remember where they have placed important belongings. The information will be saved in Find Hub, available on devices running Android 16 or later in countries where Gemini and Find Hub are supported.

The second new feature is Motion Assist. As the name suggests, the feature helps combat motion sickness by making it easier to use a phone while travelling. When enabled, the phone's screen will be overlaid by a customisable bubble that moves along with the vehicle. Google claims this feature bridge the difference between the movement detected by the body and what is seen on the display.

For users with vision impairment, the tech giant is making it easier to get descriptions of what is in front of them, including fine print on food labels, restaurant menus and household objects. This will be made possible with the addition of Guided vision to Gemini Live. If the camera is not positioned correctly, voice feedback can guide users to reframe the image, pan across an area or centre an object. This feature will be available on phones running Android 9 or later, in regions where Gemini is available.

In the Messages app, users can access Google Keep to create and update shared notes with other people. The company says it can be used for grocery lists, holiday plans and other collaborative notes without requiring users to switch between apps. The feature is accessible through the + icon in Google Messages and then selecting Google Keep.

The last addition is custom chat themes in Google Messages. It allows users to customise individual conversations with different backgrounds and colours. They can select a wallpaper, including their own photo, while the text bubbles can automatically match the chosen background.

Google says Chat themes and Google Keep integration in the Messages app are available to use now, while other features will be rolled out in due course.