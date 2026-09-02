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Crimson Desert Has a New Playable Demo That Can Be Directly Streamed on a Desktop Browser

Crimson Desert's playable demo can be streamed directly on Twitch.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 September 2026 18:14 IST
Crimson Desert Has a New Playable Demo That Can Be Directly Streamed on a Desktop Browser

Photo Credit: Pearl Abyss

Crimson Desert launched on March 19

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Highlights
  • Crimson Desert's demo can be streamed on a desktop browser
  • The playable demo is 20 minutes long
  • Crimson Desert has sold 6 million copies
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Crimson Desert has received a new playable demo that can be streamed directly from a desktop browser. The instant playable PC demo is now available on Twitch and allows players to experience 20 minutes of the action-adventure title.

The demo is powered by Amazon GameLift Streams, a service that allows developers to deploy game streaming at up to 1080p and 60fps to any device with a browser using Amazon Web Services cloud servers.

Crimson Desert Demo Released

The 20-minute Crimson Desert demo is available on Twitch and can be played on any desktop browser without downloading the game. A stable high-speed internet connection is required to stream the demo. The Twitch page for the demo says it's best experienced in US, Canada, UK. It also includes a link to Crimson Desert's Steam page.

The demo drops players in the Hernand region in the game as Kliff, the game's protagonist and one three playable characters. You can freely explore the map and experience the game for 20 minutes.

The demo arrives days after developer Pearl Abyss announced and released an enhanced version of Crimson Desert that comes with new story moments and cutscenes, along with all previous updates.

Crimson Desert Enhanced is available as a free update for existing owners of the game on all platforms. For those who don't own the adventure title, it is currently available with a 20 percent discount on Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation Store, and Xbox Store.

Crimson Desert launched on PC, Mac, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on March 19. The game has received multiple updates and fixes since its release that have overhauled its gameplay systems and improved visuals and performance on all platforms. Crimson Desert has sold over 6 million copies.

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Further reading: Crimson Desert, Pearl Abyss, Crimson Desert Demo
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More

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