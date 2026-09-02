Crimson Desert has received a new playable demo that can be streamed directly from a desktop browser. The instant playable PC demo is now available on Twitch and allows players to experience 20 minutes of the action-adventure title.

The demo is powered by Amazon GameLift Streams, a service that allows developers to deploy game streaming at up to 1080p and 60fps to any device with a browser using Amazon Web Services cloud servers.

Crimson Desert Demo Released

The 20-minute Crimson Desert demo is available on Twitch and can be played on any desktop browser without downloading the game. A stable high-speed internet connection is required to stream the demo. The Twitch page for the demo says it's best experienced in US, Canada, UK. It also includes a link to Crimson Desert's Steam page.

Step into Pywel with an instant playable PC demo!



Play 20 min of Crimson Desert right from your desktop browser, no download necessary.https://t.co/RFf5qxp7a7

(Experience may vary by region and internet speed)



Tag your favorite soon-to-be Greymane in the comments below. pic.twitter.com/2E5PKmzQ0N — Crimson Desert (@CrimsonDesert_) August 31, 2026

The demo drops players in the Hernand region in the game as Kliff, the game's protagonist and one three playable characters. You can freely explore the map and experience the game for 20 minutes.

The demo arrives days after developer Pearl Abyss announced and released an enhanced version of Crimson Desert that comes with new story moments and cutscenes, along with all previous updates.

Crimson Desert Enhanced is available as a free update for existing owners of the game on all platforms. For those who don't own the adventure title, it is currently available with a 20 percent discount on Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation Store, and Xbox Store.

Crimson Desert launched on PC, Mac, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on March 19. The game has received multiple updates and fixes since its release that have overhauled its gameplay systems and improved visuals and performance on all platforms. Crimson Desert has sold over 6 million copies.