BGMI players can claim yet another set of free in-game rewards as Krafton India has released new redeem codes for September 2. The latest batch includes 50 redeem codes, with White Rabbit Backpack, a cosmetic item with a pearl-white finish, rabbit ears and pastel detailing, offered as the top reward. The codes are part of the game's 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 Update celebrations and can be redeemed through the official BGMI website. Players, however, will need to act quickly as there is an individual limit as well as a deadline on the validity of the BGMI redeem codes.

BGMI Redeem Codes for September 2

Krafton India says the latest BGMI redeem codes offer the White Rabbit Backpack as the top reward. It is a cosmetic item that has a pearl-white finish, rabbit ears and pastel detailing. Players can use it to give their character a distinctive appearance within BGMI. Alongside the backpack, the 50 codes offer a selection of other limited-time rewards such as skins, outfits, and UC (Unknown Cash).

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Players should note that each code can be redeemed by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis. They can also redeem only one code per day, while each code can be used only once per account. The codes are valid until September 25, and cannot be used through guest accounts.

How to redeem BGMI codes

Players can follow these steps to redeem the codes:

Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

Step 2: Enter your Character ID.

Step 3: Enter one of the redemption codes listed above.

Step 4: Complete the Captcha verification and click Redeem.

Step 5: Once the redemption is successful, the eligible reward will be delivered through in-game mail.

Alongside releasing the BGMI redeem codes, Krafton India also highlighted the continued growth of the game's community-built map mode called World of Wonder (WOW). The developer says it has more than 50,000 creator-made maps and has been explored by over 23 million players, with close to a million daily visitors.