Perplexity Introduces Indian Stock Price Alerts Feature as Platform Crosses 300 Million Weekly Queries

Perplexity Finance’s price alert feature supports both NSE and BSE stock exchanges.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 August 2025 17:49 IST
Perplexity Introduces Indian Stock Price Alerts Feature as Platform Crosses 300 Million Weekly Queries

Perplexity says the feature will soon be expanded to those on the AI platform's free tier

Highlights
  • The AI platform also shares the reason behind a stock movement
  • Perplexity’s new feature is available on desktop and mobile web
  • It is only available to the Pro and Max subscribers currently
Perplexity has added a new finance tool to its artificial intelligence (AI) search platform. Announced on Wednesday, the new feature now shows price alerts for the movement of Indian stocks. The new feature allows users to set a target price or movement percentage for a particular stock, and then the AI system automatically tracks it. Whenever the price reaches close to the targeted number, Perplexity triggers an alert, along with the reason for showing the alert. The feature is currently only available to subscribers.

Perplexity Now Lets Indian Users Track Stock Performance

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Jeff Grimes, Head of Live Events product at Perplexity, announced the new feature targeted at Indian users. As the latest addition to Perplexity Finance, the new price alert system allows users to track any Indian stock listed on the BSE and NSE stock exchanges.

Users can look up the stock they want to track the price of via Perplexity's desktop or mobile web interface. It is currently not available on the app, although the company says that support will be added in the future.

After the AI-powered search result page loads, users will now see a new Price Alert icon located on the right side. Tapping this button opens a new interface where either the target price (in Rupees) or movement amount (in percentage) can be added. By default, the AI platform will explain the factors driving the movements of a given stock whenever it triggers an alert, but users can also add additional instructions, such as “check social media and news to assess consensus.”

While the price alerts will be displayed no matter where users are within the platform, they can also check the live movement on the Tasks page. Notably, the feature is currently only available to Perplexity Pro and Max subscribers. The firm says that users on the free tier will get the feature in the future.

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas also announced that the platform has now crossed the milestone of 300 million user queries per week. He also added that the platform went from 100 million weekly queries to 300 million, marking a 3X growth in just nine months.

