OxygenOS 16, OnePlus's latest Android 16-based interface, is currently in closed beta testing for select devices. While the brand hasn't announced an OxygenOS 16 release date yet, a new leak suggests that it may soon open the OxygenOS 16 Closed Beta Testing (CBT) programme for OnePlus Nord 4 users, ahead of the public release. The company recently initiated the rollout of the OxygenOS 16 CBT programme for the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13s. It is limited to select users.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X suggested that OnePlus may soon begin the OxygenOS 16 Beta programme for the OnePlus Nord 4. According to a screenshot shared by the tipster, the option to apply for the Closed Beta has now appeared in the phone's update section after the August 2025 security patch update. He states that the Beta programme section previously lacked any Beta-related options.

OnePlus may soon start the OxygenOS 16 Beta program for Nord 4 users 🔄📱. After the August 2025 security patch update 🔐, the Beta program section now has a new overview 📝 and the option to apply for Closed Beta 🔓 — which was previously missing from the updater. pic.twitter.com/cEK3ttDgBX — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 19, 2025

Timeline for OxygenOS 16 Release

OnePlus' current flagship smartphones ship with Android 15. As per posts on the OnePlus community page, Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 CBT programme is currently limited to the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13s. The beta testing, which is intended for advanced users and developers, is limited to 300 participants. It requires applicants to be active members of the OnePlus Community. They can submit feedback and suggestions to enhance the software experience before its general release.

The CBT version is a pre-release build still in development, so it usually has bugs and stability issues. While OnePlus has not officially announced the release date for OxygenOS 16, going by previous rollout patterns, OnePlus is likely to launch the Open Beta programme for Nord phones once the OxygenOS 15 Closed Beta testing wraps up. This would allow more users to test OxygenOS 16 before the stable release.

Based on previous patterns, the open beta of OxygenOS 16 is believed to roll out around October this year. The company may release a stable version in November. The latest and flagship phones are expected to get the update initially. The OxygenOS 16 is expected to bring new widgets, customisation options, and navigation improvements. It is likely to include new AI tools.