Perplexity’s Comet AI Browser Is Now Available on Android

Perplexity's Comet browser, an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled browser, has now launched on Android. The AI firm had listed the app on the Play Store in September, but users could only pre-register at the time. After more than two months, the company has now officially launched the app. This means anyone who had pre-registered previously will automatically see the app being installed on their device, while others can manually look it up and download it. The mobile version of the agentic browser comes with most of the desktop features, complete with the AI assistant.

Perplexity Launches Comet Browser on Play Store

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the San Francisco-based AI startup announced the launch of the Android app. It is a free to download app, and most of the features are available irrespective of a subscription. However, the free tier has a limited rate limit when it comes to the usage of the AI assistant or any agentic features. Pro and Max subscribers will enjoy higher access to these capabilities.

Gadgets 360 staff members tested out the app and found a few layout-based changes. For instance, the AI assistant in the Android app of Comet is available at the bottom of the page. The URL bar and the toolbar is also located at the bottom, and not at the top.

Tapping on the AI assistant opens a pop-up page that covers the entire browser. So, unlike the desktop version, where users could still see the web page they were on, mobile users will not be able to do so. Based on the page the user is on, the assistant suggests relevant suggestions. Swiping down on the window closes it. If the user opens the assistant window again, they will not lose any of the session history. As mentioned above, the AI also supports voice chats.

The AI assistant can handle everyday queries about web pages, and it can also activate AI agents to answer more complex queries such as “find the website where I can get the Samsung Galaxy S25 for the cheapest.” When the chatbot browses on behalf of the user, they will see screenshots of every new page it opens. Activating this capability will require the user to give the assistant permission to browse.

Notably, with this launch, Perplexity has become the first full-fledged AI browser to arrive on Android. OpenAI's ChatGPT Atlas and The Browser Company's Dia browsers are not available to smartphone users.