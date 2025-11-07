Technology News
Perplexity Partners With Snapchat to Power the AI Search Experience in the App

As part of the deal, Perplexity will pay Snap $400 million (roughly Rs. 3,547 crore) over one year.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 November 2025 17:40 IST
Snap said revenue from the partnership will be recorded in 2026

Highlights
  • Perplexity will pay Snap in cash and equity
  • In return, Snapchat’s 943 million MAUs will be able to access the AI
  • Perplexity will appear in Snapchat starting early 2026
Perplexity and Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, announced a partnership on Wednesday. As part of the deal, the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) firm's chatbot will be integrated within the social media app, and the users will be able to access it to ask a wide range of queries. On the other hand, Snap is benefiting from this partnership with financial remuneration and by offering new AI capabilities to its user base. Notably, Perplexity will be available to Snapchat users alongside My AI.

Perplexity AI Will Soon Appear in Snapchat

In a newsroom post, Snap announced its partnership with Perplexity, highlighting the company's plans to integrate Perplexity's AI-powered answer engine directly into Snapchat. The post highlighted that as part of this partnership, Perplexity's AI chatbot will be available to more than 943 million monthly active users (MAUs) on the app.

“Our goal is to make AI more personal, social, and fun – woven into the fabric of your friendships, Snaps, and conversations. This partnership reflects our shared vision for the power of AI to enhance discovery and connection on Snapchat, and we look forward to collaborating with more innovative partners in the future,” said Evan Spiegel, CEO, Snap Inc.

The company also highlighted that the platform's more than 75 percent of users belong to the 13-34 years age group across 25 different countries, which will serve as a potential user base for Perplexity as well. With this integration, Snap said, the app's users will be able to access Perplexity to “ask questions, explore topics they care about, and learn about the world.”

On the other hand, to get access to this large user base, Perplexity will pay Snap $400 million (roughly Rs. 3,547 crore) over the period of one year, in a combination of cash and equity. The payments will start once the global rollout begins. Notably, the company is looking at early 2026 to bring the AI chatbot to its app. Snap will also start recording the revenue from the partnership in 2026.

“Perplexity's mission is to support the world's curiosity. Millions of people connect and discover the world through Snapchat. By bringing Perplexity to Snapchat, we're able to serve that curiosity directly where it occurs,” said Aravind Srinivas, CEO, Perplexity.

Further reading: Perplexity, Snapchat, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More

Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
