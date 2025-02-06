Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Researchers Create a Low Cost Open Source AI Model to Analyse How OpenAI’s o1 Reasons

Researchers Create a Low-Cost Open-Source AI Model to Analyse How OpenAI’s o1 Reasons

The S1-32B AI model, developed by the researchers, is said to closely match the performance of OpenAI’s o1 model.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 February 2025 18:50 IST
Researchers Create a Low-Cost Open-Source AI Model to Analyse How OpenAI’s o1 Reasons

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Tara Winstead

The AI model was developed by researchers from the Stanford University and the Washington University

Highlights
  • The dataset for the AI model was created using Gemini Flash Thinking
  • Qwen2.5-32B-Instruct was used as the base AI model
  • S1-32B was developed using simple time scaling techniques
Advertisement

Researchers from Stanford University and Washington University have developed an open-source artificial intelligence (AI) model that is comparable in performance to OpenAI's o1 model. The main objective of the researchers was not to create a powerful reasoning-focused model but to understand how the San Francisco-based AI firm instructed its o1 series models to perform test time scaling. Notably, the researchers were able to showcase the methodology and replicate the model's behaviour at an extremely low cost while using far fewer compute resources.

Researchers Develop S1-32B AI Model

The researchers detailed the methodology and process of developing the model in a study published in the pre-print journal arXiv. The process involved creating a synthetic dataset from a different AI model and using several new techniques such as ablation and supervised fine-tuning (SFT). The model is available in a GitHub listing.

It should be noted that the AI model was not built from scratch. The developers used the Qwen2.5-32B-Instruct and distilled it to create the s1-32B large language model (LLM). Released in September 2024, the model is capable but given its size and lack of reasoning capabilities, it cannot match up to OpenAI's o1.

During the process, the researchers used the Gemini Flash Thinking application processing interface (API) to generate reasoning traces and responses. A total of 59,000 triplets of questions, reasoning traces (the chain of thought or CoT), and responses were extracted from the API. A dataset called the s1K was then created by selecting 1,000 high-quality, diverse, and difficult questions as well as the reasoning traces and the responses.

After creating the s1K dataset, the researchers performed supervised fine-tuning on the Qwen2.5-32B-Instruct model. For this, basic fine-tuning hyperparameters were used. The distillation process took 26 minutes of training on 16 Nvidia H100 GPUs.

Till this point, the researchers had no idea how OpenAI trained the models to “think” and how it managed to stop the thinking process. Without this, a model runs the risk of overthinking indefinitely as it second-guesses its output wasting valuable processing power.

While fine-tuning the model, the researcher found something interesting. They found that they could manipulate the inference time by adding and XML tags. Once a model reaches the end tag, it is told to change its voice to an authoritative tone for the final answer. Notably, inference time is the near real-time responses that a typical AI model generates. Anything more than this would require careful manipulation of the code.

With the s1-32B model, the researchers added a “wait” command to force it to think beyond the usual inference period. Once added, the model began second-guessing and verifying its output. Then, the tag was used to either shorten this test time scaling phase or lengthen it.

Then, the researchers also experimented with several other phrases such as “alternatively”, and “hmm”, but found that the best performance metrics were achieved when using the “wait” tag. By bringing the model close to the performance of o1, the researchers claim that this might be the method used by OpenAI to fine-tune its reasoning models.

A TechCrunch report claims that the researchers were able to create the s1-32B AI model under $50 (roughly Rs. 4,380), highlighting that creating a post-training structure for reasoning models can be done at an extremely low cost.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI Model, OpenAI
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Realme C75x Design, Key Features Leaked; Reportedly Spotted on Several Certification Sites

Related Stories

Researchers Create a Low-Cost Open-Source AI Model to Analyse How OpenAI’s o1 Reasons
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Game Changer, The Mehta Boys, and More
  2. OnePlus 13 Mini May Feature a Redesigned Rear Camera Setup
  3. Vivo V50 Leaked Images Suggest SoC, RAM Details Ahead of India Launch
  4. Snapdragon X CPUs to Launch in India on February 24 for Affordable PCs
  5. Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Launched
  6. Realme P3 Pro Launch Date Announced, to Pack a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC
  7. Dark Telugu Mystery Thriller Now Streaming on Prime Video
  8. Dor Play App With 20+ OTT Subscriptions, 300+ Live TV Channels Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Feature to Allow Users to Make Bill Payments in India
  2. Researchers Create a Low-Cost Open-Source AI Model to Analyse How OpenAI’s o1 Reasons
  3. Realme C75x Design, Key Features Leaked; Reportedly Spotted on Several Certification Sites
  4. Samsung Galaxy F16 Price Range in India, Specifications Tipped; May Feature Dimensity 6300 Chipset
  5. Apple’s Foldable iPhone Inches Closer to Reality; Specifications Hinted in New Leak
  6. Google Rolls Out February 2025 Security Patch for Android With 47 Fixes
  7. Tether CEO Teases AI-Powered Tools Including Bitcoin Wallet Assistant 
  8. China Reportedly Considers Probe Into Apple's Policies, App Store Fees
  9. Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-29 Conducts First Lunar Gravity Simulation
  10. US FDIC to Reevaluate 'Supervisory Approach' to Crypto-Related Activities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »