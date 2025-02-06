Realme C75x is expected to hit the market soon. Its design, colour options and key features have now surfaced online in the form of leaked marketing materials. The phone's name and several specifications have also surfaced on multiple certification sites. However, the exact launch timeline remains unknown. Meanwhile, more details about the rumoured Realme C75x may emerge in the coming days. It is expected to join the Realme C75, which was unveiled in Vietnam in November 2025.

Realme C75x Design, Colours Options, Features (Expected)

A local retailer in Malaysia has shared details about the Realme C75x in a Facebook post. The post includes leaked marketing materials of the handset. The images suggest that the design of the upcoming handset is similar to that of the standard Realme C75 model. It is seen with a rectangular rear camera unit on the top left corner of the panel. The phone is said to launch in Coral Pink and Oceanic Blue colour options.

The Realme C75x is expected to be available with up to 24GB dynamic RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. According to the leaked materials, the handset is said to meet IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. It is expected to arrive with certification for military-grade shock resistance as well. The smartphone will likely sport a display with a 120Hz refresh rate and house a 5,600mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the folks over at Xpertpick reportedly spotted the Realme C75x with the model number RMX5020 on Malaysia's SIRIM (Standards and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia) database. It did not reveal any details about the handset but confirmed its moniker.

The Realme C75x is also said to have appeared on Indonesia's SDPPI and Russia's EEC certification sites. The FCC listing of the handset suggested that it would support 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity. Further, the TÜV Rheinland certification of the smartphone claims it will likely support 45W SuperVOOC charging. The upcoming model could carry a 6.67-inch display and be offered in a 6GB + 128GB option, as per an NBD certification listing.