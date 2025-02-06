Technology News
English Edition
Realme C75x Design, Key Features Leaked; Reportedly Spotted on Several Certification Sites

Realme C75x is tipped to meet the IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 February 2025 18:46 IST
Realme C75x Design, Key Features Leaked; Reportedly Spotted on Several Certification Sites

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C75 (pictured) was initially unveiled in November 2024

Highlights
  • Realme C75x reportedly carries the model number RMX5020
  • The handset is expected to come in a 6GB + 128GB option
  • The Realme C75x may support 45W SuperVOOC charging
Realme C75x is expected to hit the market soon. Its design, colour options and key features have now surfaced online in the form of leaked marketing materials. The phone's name and several specifications have also surfaced on multiple certification sites. However, the exact launch timeline remains unknown. Meanwhile, more details about the rumoured Realme C75x may emerge in the coming days. It is expected to join the Realme C75, which was unveiled in Vietnam in November 2025.

Realme C75x Design, Colours Options, Features (Expected)

A local retailer in Malaysia has shared details about the Realme C75x in a Facebook post. The post includes leaked marketing materials of the handset. The images suggest that the design of the upcoming handset is similar to that of the standard Realme C75 model. It is seen with a rectangular rear camera unit on the top left corner of the panel. The phone is said to launch in Coral Pink and Oceanic Blue colour options.

The Realme C75x is expected to be available with up to 24GB dynamic RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. According to the leaked materials, the handset is said to meet IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. It is expected to arrive with certification for military-grade shock resistance as well. The smartphone will likely sport a display with a 120Hz refresh rate and house a 5,600mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the folks over at Xpertpick reportedly spotted the Realme C75x with the model number RMX5020 on Malaysia's SIRIM (Standards and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia) database. It did not reveal any details about the handset but confirmed its moniker.

The Realme C75x is also said to have appeared on Indonesia's SDPPI and Russia's EEC certification sites. The FCC listing of the handset suggested that it would support 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity. Further, the TÜV Rheinland certification of the smartphone claims it will likely support 45W SuperVOOC charging. The upcoming model could carry a 6.67-inch display and be offered in a 6GB + 128GB option, as per an NBD certification listing.

Realme C75

Realme C75

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.72-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1800x2400 pixels
Realme C75x, Realme C75x launch, Realme C75x design, Realme C75x features, Realme C75 series, Realme C75, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Realme C75x Design, Key Features Leaked; Reportedly Spotted on Several Certification Sites
