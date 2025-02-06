Technology News
Samsung Galaxy F16 Price Range in India, Specifications Tipped; May Feature Dimensity 6300 Chipset

Samsung Galaxy F16 is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 February 2025 19:08 IST
Samsung Galaxy F16 Price Range in India, Specifications Tipped; May Feature Dimensity 6300 Chipset

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A16 was launched in October last year in India

Highlights
  • Galaxy F16 is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • The Galaxy F16 is expected to debut as a rebranded Galaxy A16
  • Samsung is likely to pack a 13-megapixel front camera on the phone
Samsung Galaxy F16 could be launched in India in the near future. The South Korean smartphone brand is yet to reveal an exact launch date, but specifications and the purported price range of the Galaxy F16 handset have already been leaked by a tipster. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy F16 is said to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It is expected to feature a triple rear camera unit, which will include a 50-megapixel primary camera. The Galaxy F16 is likely to debut as a rebranded version of the Galaxy A16 5G

Samsung Galaxy F16 Price in India (Expected)

Tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) suggested the price range and specifications of the Galaxy F16 on X. As per the post, the handset will be priced under Rs. 15,000 in India. For comparison, the Galaxy A16 was launched in India in October 2024, with a price tag of Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration.

The Galaxy F16 is tipped to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It could run on a 6nm Dimensity 6300 processor from MediaTek, alongside 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It is said to feature a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and an unspecified third sensor.

Samsung is likely to equip the Galaxy F16 with a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats. It could support up to 25W fast wired charging. The Galaxy A16 also boasts the same specifications. 

Flipkart recently teased the arrival of a new Galaxy F-series phone in India. The upcoming device is likely the Galaxy F16 5G. The support page for Galaxy F16 with model number SM-E166P/DS is currently live on the Samsung India website. It earlier appeared on the Wi-Fi Alliance database and the listing showed that it will have dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good design
  • Reliable primary camera
  • Decent display
  • Good battery life
  • Long software support
  • Bad
  • Performance could have been better
  • Unreliable ultrawide camera
  • Automatic bloatware downloads (uninstallable)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A16 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F16, Samsung Galaxy F16 Price, Samsung Galaxy F16 Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Researchers Create a Low-Cost Open-Source AI Model to Analyse How OpenAI’s o1 Reasons

Samsung Galaxy F16 Price Range in India, Specifications Tipped; May Feature Dimensity 6300 Chipset
