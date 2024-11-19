Valiance Solutions on Tuesday launched CivicEye, an AI-powered surveillance system. The artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solution provider says that its system is capable of monitoring various instances of public disturbances and illegal activities such as traffic violations, theft, and unauthorised vendor encroachment. The company says that it is working with local government bodies in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh to pilot the AI system in key cities. It also claims that the system follows full compliance with India's data privacy regulations set by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

CivicEye Portal to Be Accessible Only to Government Officials and Police

The AI firm said that CivicEye is designed to enhance public safety and make law enforcement operations more efficient. It is built on Google Cloud and can process large-scale video data to offer real-time surveillance on roads and other public areas.

The surveillance system, which is built using the company's native AI models, can detect traffic violations (such as speeding and illegal parking), monitor public disturbances, track crowd density, identify road hazards like stray animals and potholes, and send alerts to authorities to take action. CivicEye is also equipped with crime detection tools to spot incidents such as chain snatching and public brawl. Additionally, it can also monitor issues such as unauthorised street vendors.

The company says that it has partnered with local government bodies in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh to pilot the project in key cities. CivicEye will utilise both existing CCTV systems and newly installed cameras to monitor public safety.

Valiance Solutions claimed that the front end of CivicEye can be accessed via a web portal as well as a mobile app and will be provided only to governing bodies and the police. The AI system is hosted in MeitY-empanelled data centres. Notably, CivicEye is a patent-pending technology.

Gadgets 360 asked the company during a press briefing whether it will have access to identifier data such as vehicle registration plates and faces of individuals. A question was also raised on whether the AI model will be trained on such data. The company stated that CivicEye does not process or analyse faces, and information such as vehicle number plates will only be available to the authorities.

The company also added that once the system is live, the company will not be able to access the system unless it is for maintenance and rolling out updates. Upon being asked about the data used to train the AI models, Valiance Solutions said that the system was trained on publicly available datasets and simulation data created in-house.

Gadgets 360 also asked the company about AI hallucinations and the rate of failure in either noticing an infraction or falsely reporting an incident. The Indian AI firm responded that while some instances of hallucinations exist, for critical infractions such as theft, the accuracy was measured at 99 percent during internal testing. For less critical infractions, the company claimed the accuracy was at 97 percent.

CivicEye is currently being tested in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh and Banda in Uttar Pradesh. The surveillance system is also being installed in Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh. The company aims to finalise full deployment in these areas within the next couple of months, with plans to expand to more cities in the near future.