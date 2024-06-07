Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • WhatsApp Business Rolling Out AI Chatbot and Meta Verified Badge, India Among First Markets to Get It

WhatsApp Business Rolling Out AI Chatbot and Meta Verified Badge, India Among First Markets to Get It

WhatsApp Business users can use the AI chatbot to answer the most popular questions they receive.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 June 2024 15:26 IST
WhatsApp Business Rolling Out AI Chatbot and Meta Verified Badge, India Among First Markets to Get It

Photo Credit: Meta

Meta is also integrating AI to let businesses create ads on Facebook and Instagram

Highlights
  • The AI chatbot for WhatsApp Business will also sell goods and services
  • These features are also arriving in Singapore and Brazil
  • Meta is also testing a Call feature for WhatsApp Business
Advertisement

WhatsApp Business is getting multiple new features, including a major artificial intelligence (AI) upgrade to help business owners intelligently automate some of their communication on the platform. The social media giant announced a new AI-powered chatbot for WhatsApp Business during an event in São Paulo. It has also rolled out the Meta Verified badge for these users. India is among the first markets to get these features. Additionally, the company is also testing a Call functionality for the business accounts.

WhatsApp Business gets an AI assistant

In the previous months, Meta has rolled out chatbots powered by its Llama-3 AI model to WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger in multiple markets. The Meta AI chatbot comes with all the general text-based capabilities of a large language model. Additionally, it can also generate images. Now, the company is rolling out a similar AI assistant for WhatsApp Business users.

In a newsroom post, Meta said, “We're training AI to respond to the most popular questions businesses receive on WhatsApp, so they can quickly help customers find the answers they're seeking.” It appears the feature will not just send out pre-written responses but intelligently offer assistance based on the needs and requirements of the customer. It can also be used to market products and services to those who might be interested in them. The company is aiming to innovate communication automation with AI technology to make businesses rely more on them.

This feature is currently under testing but will be rolled out in India and Singapore, followed by Brazil in the coming days. It is not known whether it will be rolled out in a limited capacity or to all WhatsApp Business users in the country.

WhatsApp Business accounts get Meta verified badge

After rolling it out to Facebook and Instagram, Meta Verified badges are now also being rolled out to WhatsApp Business accounts. These badges will appear as a white checkmark within a green starburst circle next to the name of the business. The badge will denote the businesses that have registered their information with Meta and receive advanced account support from the company. The Meta Verified badge will appear on the WhatsApp Channel and the custom WhatsApp page for the businesses. Meta Verified Badges have started rolling out in India, Brazil, Indonesia, and Colombia.

Apart from these, the social media giant is also testing a calling functionality for WhatsApp Business account holders. This will allow customers to call larger businesses on WhatsApp. Meta says this will enable businesses to quickly resolve their issues and get help for complicated requests. The social media giant did not specify a timeline for the launch of this feature.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp Business, Meta, AI, Artificial Intelligence, India
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google’s Find My Device to Reportedly Get UWB, AR Features to Help Find Lost Devices Quicker
Samsung May Bring a New Way to Check Time on Galaxy Devices, Even With the Screen Off: Report

Related Stories

WhatsApp Business Rolling Out AI Chatbot and Meta Verified Badge, India Among First Markets to Get It
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G India Launch Date, Design, Colours and Features Revealed
  2. WhatsApp Business Users in India Will Soon Get an AI Chatbot Feature
  3. Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition With Up to 100W Fast Charging Debuts
  4. CMF Phone 1 Launch Confirmed; Rear Panel Teased Ahead of Debut
  5. HTC Teases New Phone Launch on June 12, Could Be HTC U24 Series
  6. Microsoft's Outlook Mobile App Gets More Features With Latest Update
  7. Samsung Confirms Galaxy AI Will Come to Next Foldable Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple to Reportedly Unveil a Passwords App at WWDC 2024 to Keep Track of User Login Credentials
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra Tipped to Get 3nm Chipset, 32GB RAM
  3. WhatsApp Business Rolling Out AI Chatbot and Meta Verified Badge, India Among First Markets to Get It
  4. Samsung May Bring a New Way to Check Time on Galaxy Devices, Even With the Screen Off: Report
  5. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra India Launch Confirmed; to Offer Wood Textured Rear Panel
  6. Assassin's Creed Mirage Now Available on iPhone, iPad; Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Coming to Mac
  7. Samsung Confirms Galaxy AI for Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6; Live Translate to Support Third-Party Apps
  8. Google’s Find My Device to Reportedly Get UWB, AR Features to Help Find Lost Devices Quicker
  9. Apple to Unveil AI-Powered Smart Replies Feature for the Mail App at WWDC 2024: Report
  10. Oppo Reno 12F 5G, Reno 12F 4G Price Range, Key Features Surface Online; Said to Get Triple Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »