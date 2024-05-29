WhatsApp is testing a Imagine shortcut that will let users generate AI-powered images, according to a report. The instant messaging app has been reportedly experimenting with artificial intelligence (AI) features such as AI-generated profile photos and stickers for a while now. As part of its AI initiatives, Meta introduced a chat assistant called Meta AI across its apps including WhatsApp in select regions in 2023, bringing conversational capabilities and image-generation features to users.

AI Images on WhatsApp

According to a report by WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform's shortcut for the image generation feature was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.12.4. It reportedly allows users to generate AI-powered images using Meta AI quickly on the app.

Notably, Meta AI already has image-generation capabilities, but those can only be accessed via text prompts by tagging the AI chatbot with “@Meta AI” in group chats. With this rumoured feature, it is speculated that it may enable quick image generation for those who frequently communicate via AI images.

Imagine shortcut quick AI image generation on WhatsApp

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

As visible in the screenshot, a new quick shortcut called Imagine is seen in the attachments option through which Meta AI's image generator capabilities can be summoned. As per the report, it is present in a beta build of WhatsApp

The report further suggests that it may only be available to users who already have Meta AI. The chatbot is currently only available in select countries including the US, Australia, Canada, South Africa and more. However, Meta is testing the WhatsApp chatbot in India as well. The report further suggests that quick image generation via a shortcut is still in development and is not available even to beta testers of WhatsApp for Android. It is speculated to be introduced to a wider audience sometime in the future.

Other AI features on WhatsApp

Meta's instant messaging platform is also testing out an AI-powered Profile Photos feature that reportedly allows users to generate AI profile pictures. Users need to provide a prompt with the description of the image they wish to generate on a new page titled Create AI Profile Picture, as per the report. It then reportedly generates a customised photo matching the provided description. This feature was spotted in WhatsApp for Android app version 2.24.11.17.

