WhatsApp for Android is reportedly working on a new feature that will let users add and filter their favourite chats for easier access. This feature is under development and as per the report, it is rolling out to testers who have registered through the Google Play Beta Program. Once it rolls out in beta, these users will be able to see and test out the feature. Notably, WhatsApp is also reportedly testing unread messages and group filters that will show specific chats.

WhatsApp Is Beta Testing a New Favourites Filter

Feature tracker WABetaInfo spotted the new feature on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.12.7. The feature lets users segregate their favourite chats using a new filter. It is likely to be helpful for those who get a lot of messages from several people and struggle to find their regular contacts. While the chat pinning feature also exists, the platform only allows a maximum of three pinned chats.

WhatsApp Favourites filter

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The publication also shared a screenshot of the feature. In the image, four new filters can be seen on the top of the screen (underneath the WhatsApp logo). The All, Unread, and Groups filters were reportedly added earlier. Now, a fourth Favourites filter can also be seen.

WhatsApp Favourites Chat Filter: How it Works

The description of the feature states, “Make it easy to find the people and groups that matter most across WhatsApp.” Towards the bottom, there is an “Add to Favourites” option that can be clicked to manually add contacts to this list.

WABetaInfo also claims that users can also remove and reorder chats as per their preference. Since the feature is rolling out in beta, all beta testers may not see it immediately, but it is likely to appear over the next few days.

WhatsApp Increases Voice Message Duration for Beta Testers

Separately, WhatsApp has recently increased the maximum time duration of voice messages in Status updates. Earlier users could only upload 30-second-long voice messages, but now the instant messaging platform has increased the duration to one minute.

This feature has been rolled out on both Android and iOS. Apart from this, the platform is also reportedly working on an Imagine shortcut that will let users generate AI-powered images. This feature is powered by Meta AI.