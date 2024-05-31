Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Begins Testing 'Favourites' Chat Filter on Latest Beta Version: How it Works

WhatsApp Begins Testing 'Favourites' Chat Filter on Latest Beta Version: How it Works

As per the report, the feature is available in beta on the WhatsApp for Android app.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 May 2024 19:42 IST
WhatsApp Begins Testing 'Favourites' Chat Filter on Latest Beta Version: How it Works

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Alexander Shatov

WhatsApp has reportedly also rolled out filters for unread messages and groups in beta

Highlights
  • The feature was reportedly spotted in the WhatsApp beta version 2.24.12.7
  • The feature is said to be rolling out to beta testers in the coming days
  • WhatsApp users will reportedly be able to manually favourite chats
Advertisement

WhatsApp for Android is reportedly working on a new feature that will let users add and filter their favourite chats for easier access. This feature is under development and as per the report, it is rolling out to testers who have registered through the Google Play Beta Program. Once it rolls out in beta, these users will be able to see and test out the feature. Notably, WhatsApp is also reportedly testing unread messages and group filters that will show specific chats.

WhatsApp Is Beta Testing a New Favourites Filter

Feature tracker WABetaInfo spotted the new feature on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.12.7. The feature lets users segregate their favourite chats using a new filter. It is likely to be helpful for those who get a lot of messages from several people and struggle to find their regular contacts. While the chat pinning feature also exists, the platform only allows a maximum of three pinned chats.

whatsapp favourites filter WhatsApp Favourites filter

WhatsApp Favourites filter
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

The publication also shared a screenshot of the feature. In the image, four new filters can be seen on the top of the screen (underneath the WhatsApp logo). The All, Unread, and Groups filters were reportedly added earlier. Now, a fourth Favourites filter can also be seen.

WhatsApp Favourites Chat Filter: How it Works

The description of the feature states, “Make it easy to find the people and groups that matter most across WhatsApp.” Towards the bottom, there is an “Add to Favourites” option that can be clicked to manually add contacts to this list.

WABetaInfo also claims that users can also remove and reorder chats as per their preference. Since the feature is rolling out in beta, all beta testers may not see it immediately, but it is likely to appear over the next few days.

WhatsApp Increases Voice Message Duration for Beta Testers

Separately, WhatsApp has recently increased the maximum time duration of voice messages in Status updates. Earlier users could only upload 30-second-long voice messages, but now the instant messaging platform has increased the duration to one minute.

This feature has been rolled out on both Android and iOS. Apart from this, the platform is also reportedly working on an Imagine shortcut that will let users generate AI-powered images. This feature is powered by Meta AI.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp feature, Android
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Leaked Renders Reveal Rear Panel With Sharper Corners

Related Stories

WhatsApp Begins Testing 'Favourites' Chat Filter on Latest Beta Version: How it Works
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Pad 2 Pro, iQoo Pad 2 Debut With Up to 3.1K Display
  2. Apple Will Reportedly Unveil These AI Features at WWDC 2024
  3. Vivo S19, S19 Pro With 50-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched: See Price
  4. Infinix Smart 8 HD Review
  5. OnePlus Nord 4, Nord CE 4 Lite Allegedly Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Spotted on Geekbench With These Specifications
  7. Apple AI-Based Siri Overhaul May Let You Control Individual App Functions
#Latest Stories
  1. God of War Ragnarok PC Port, Concord, Astro Bot and More: Everything Announced at PlayStation State of Play
  2. WhatsApp Begins Testing 'Favourites' Chat Filter on Latest Beta Version: How it Works
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Leaked Renders Reveal Rear Panel With Sharper Corners
  4. Samsung Galaxy Ring 'Lost Mode' to Track Misplaced Wearable Spotted in Development: Report
  5. Realme GT 6 India Launch Date Teased By Senior Executive Ahead of Debut: Expected Specifications, Price
  6. Realme C63 With 6.74-Inch Display, Unisoc T612 Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. RBI Data Shows CBDC Wholesale Circulation Dropped, Retail Usage Sees Massive Jump: Report
  8. Google's Latest Android Feature Drop Brings RCS Message Editing, Instant Hotspot Feature
  9. Instagram Rolls Out New Features for Notes, Adds Option to Limit Interactions to Close Friends
  10. Vivo Watch GT With Up to 21 Days Battery Life, e-SIM Support Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »