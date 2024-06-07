Samsung is reportedly working on introducing a new way to check time on Galaxy devices, according to claims by a tipster on a social media platform. It is said to allow users to check the time even when the device's screen is turned off. The feature will reportedly be activated via a simple gesture. This feature may be offered in the Good Lock app instead of being natively integrated into the device's operating system, it is speculated.

New way to check time on Galaxy phones

In an X post, tipster Tarun Vats shared details about this rumoured feature that Samsung is said to be developing. It was spotted in the Good Lock app's Regista module. At present, the app allows Samsung users to customise their lock screens and the overall UI of the device.

As per the claims, an update for the RegiStar module is currently in development which may enable users to check time on their devices via a simple gesture requiring a double tap on the back, even when the screen is turned off. The tipster claims it may be known as “Check Time with Back Tap”.

The feature is said to be in development right now. It is also speculated that it may arrive with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 running on One UI 6.1.1, which are reported to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event in July. However, other devices may get it later on with One UI 7, which could potentially be Samsung's Android 15 update.

Samsung is also reported to be developing the One UI 6.1.1 update for its smartphones. Notably, it may bring major camera improvements to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The Ultra, which debuted in January, is reported to be having issues related to shutter lag, motion blur, and poor zoom quality.

According to tipster Ice Universe, the update may “include a lot of camera updates”. However, it is said to be still in its early stages and will undergo testing for a considerable amount of time before being released to the public.

