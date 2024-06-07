Technology News
Samsung May Bring a New Way to Check Time on Galaxy Devices, Even With the Screen Off: Report

The feature may arrive with the launch of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 at the Galaxy Unpacked event, which is speculated to take place in July.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 June 2024 14:55 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Iliya Jokic

The “Check Time with Back Tap” feature was spotted in Good Lock app’s RegiStar module, it is claimed.

Highlights
  • Samsung is said to be developing Check Time with Back Tap feature
  • The feature is reported in the Good Lock app’s RegiStar module
  • It may allow users to check the time even when the screen is turned off
Samsung is reportedly working on introducing a new way to check time on Galaxy devices, according to claims by a tipster on a social media platform. It is said to allow users to check the time even when the device's screen is turned off. The feature will reportedly be activated via a simple gesture. This feature may be offered in the Good Lock app instead of being natively integrated into the device's operating system, it is speculated.

New way to check time on Galaxy phones

In an X post, tipster Tarun Vats shared details about this rumoured feature that Samsung is said to be developing. It was spotted in the Good Lock app's Regista module. At present, the app allows Samsung users to customise their lock screens and the overall UI of the device.

As per the claims, an update for the RegiStar module is currently in development which may enable users to check time on their devices via a simple gesture requiring a double tap on the back, even when the screen is turned off. The tipster claims it may be known as “Check Time with Back Tap”.

The feature is said to be in development right now. It is also speculated that it may arrive with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 running on One UI 6.1.1, which are reported to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event in July. However, other devices may get it later on with One UI 7, which could potentially be Samsung's Android 15 update.

One UI 6.1.1 update

Samsung is also reported to be developing the One UI 6.1.1 update for its smartphones. Notably, it may bring major camera improvements to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The Ultra, which debuted in January, is reported to be having issues related to shutter lag, motion blur, and poor zoom quality.

According to tipster Ice Universe, the update may “include a lot of camera updates”. However, it is said to be still in its early stages and will undergo testing for a considerable amount of time before being released to the public.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
