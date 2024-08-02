Technology News
WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing Voice Messages Feature for Meta AI

With this feature, users will reportedly be able to have one-way voice conversations with the Meta AI assistant on WhatsApp.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 August 2024 09:47 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp for Android is reportedly also working on a double-tap to react to messages feature

Highlights
  • The feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24
  • Meta AI is said to be able to respond only with text messages
  • It is unclear if the feature works on chats with friends or groups
WhatsApp for Android is reportedly testing a new feature for its recently added artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Meta AI. As per the claims of a feature tracker, this feature will allow users to send voice messages to the chatbot. Meta AI is said to also be able to respond to messages, although in text format. The feature is reportedly rolling out to a small group of beta testers who will be able to use it. WhatsApp may expand it to a larger user group in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Meta AI Voice Messages Feature

According to a post by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the voice messages feature for Meta AI was spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.16.10. Following its rollout, those who have enrolled in the Google Play Beta programme will be able to tap on the Meta AI button to access the chat interface and see a new voice message icon.

whatsapp meta ai voice wabetainfo WhatsApp Meta AI Voice Messages

WhatsApp might soon let users send voice messages to Meta AI
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

This icon is similar to the one seen on other chats and groups and is placed next to the text field at the bottom. As per the feature tracker, it will allow users to send voice messages to Meta AI. The AI will be able to process the audio and understand the query. It will then generate the response in text. Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to verify its availability on WhatsApp for the Android beta app.

The feature can be useful in situations where the user cannot type a long question but still requires the information. Especially those users who are always on the go might find the speculated feature convenient. Interestingly, while Meta AI was always multimodal and could generate images, audio generation or processing has not been added to it so far. This update might change it finally.

Separately, WhatsApp for Android is reportedly testing a way to quickly react to messages by double-tapping them. The feature is said to add a heart emoji by default, once a message has been double-tapped by a user. Notably, Instagram and Facebook already support this feature. Currently, this feature is in beta and no date for its public release has been revealed.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Chrome Upgraded With Google Lens, Gemini AI-Powered Browser History and More

