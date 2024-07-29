WhatsApp for Android may be testing a new gesture feature which will let users react to messages faster, according to claims by a feature tracker. This feature is speculated to allow quick reactions to messages by simply double-tapping them, which may bring up a default emoji. It builds upon the introduction of a previously reported in-development feature that may enable users to quickly react to received media, such as photos and videos from the media viewer screen itself.

WhatsApp Message Reactions

According to WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, the feature for quickly reacting to messages was spotted in WhatsApp for Android beta app version 2.24.16.7. Following its rollout, users may be able to quickly react to messages by double-tapping them. The feature tracker suggests a default ‘heart emoji' appears when reacting to messages, similar to the functionality in other Meta Platforms' apps including Instagram and Facebook.

Quick Message Reactions on WhatsApp

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

It is speculated to make the process of reacting to messages quicker. Instead of having to tap and hold onto a message to select the ‘heart' emoji, users can simply double-tap to achieve the same objective.

The feature tracker claims that the double-tap message reaction option is only available to beta testers as it is still in development. Thus, those who are on the latest version of WhatsApp for Android beta via the Google Play Beta program may only be able to access it.

Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to verify its availability on WhatsApp for the Android beta app.

Other Features

In addition to quick reactions to messages, WhatsApp is also reported to be developing several other features, including live transcription of voice messages and real-time translation of messages. Furthermore, the instant messaging platform's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, dubbed Meta AI is also getting more functionalities, such as expanded language support, Imagine Edit, and Imagine Me.

Additionally, it is also introducing the ability to try out the Llama 3.1 405B – the company's latest AI model. Meta says this AI model is better equipped for handling complex queries and advanced math problem solutions.