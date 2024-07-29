Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing Message Reactions via Double Tap Feature

WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing Message Reactions via Double Tap Feature

WhatsApp's new feature is speculated to make reacting to messages a quicker process by simply double-tapping them.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 July 2024 12:55 IST
WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing Message Reactions via Double Tap Feature

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The double-tap message reaction is said to be only available to beta testers

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is said to introduce a new way of reacting to messages
  • The feature is reported in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.24.16.7
  • Users may double tap on messages and react with a 'heart' emoji
Advertisement

WhatsApp for Android may be testing a new gesture feature which will let users react to messages faster, according to claims by a feature tracker. This feature is speculated to allow quick reactions to messages by simply double-tapping them, which may bring up a default emoji. It builds upon the introduction of a previously reported in-development feature that may enable users to quickly react to received media, such as photos and videos from the media viewer screen itself.

WhatsApp Message Reactions

According to WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, the feature for quickly reacting to messages was spotted in WhatsApp for Android beta app version 2.24.16.7. Following its rollout, users may be able to quickly react to messages by double-tapping them. The feature tracker suggests a default ‘heart emoji' appears when reacting to messages, similar to the functionality in other Meta Platforms' apps including Instagram and Facebook.

whatsapp reaction Quick Message Reactions on WhatsApp

Quick Message Reactions on WhatsApp
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

It is speculated to make the process of reacting to messages quicker. Instead of having to tap and hold onto a message to select the ‘heart' emoji, users can simply double-tap to achieve the same objective.

The feature tracker claims that the double-tap message reaction option is only available to beta testers as it is still in development. Thus, those who are on the latest version of WhatsApp for Android beta via the Google Play Beta program may only be able to access it.

Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to verify its availability on WhatsApp for the Android beta app.

Other Features

In addition to quick reactions to messages, WhatsApp is also reported to be developing several other features, including live transcription of voice messages and real-time translation of messages. Furthermore, the instant messaging platform's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, dubbed Meta AI is also getting more functionalities, such as expanded language support, Imagine Edit, and Imagine Me.

Additionally, it is also introducing the ability to try out the Llama 3.1 405B – the company's latest AI model. Meta says this AI model is better equipped for handling complex queries and advanced math problem solutions.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Android Beta, WhatsApp Beta, WhatsApp Message Reactions
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple Intelligence May Not Be Ready in Time for iOS 18, iPadOS 18 Public Release in September: Report
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Surges Past $69,000 on Global Exchanges; Altcoins Exhibit Mixed Performance

Related Stories

WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing Message Reactions via Double Tap Feature
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Launches 14 Civi Limited Edition With Dual-Textured Panda Design
  2. Google Pixel 9 Series Might Let You Record and Transcribe Your Calls
  3. Poco Buds X1 TWS India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo K12x 5G With 5,100mAh Battery, MIL-STD-810H Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition With Dual-Tone Panda Design Launched in India: Specifications, Price
  3. WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing Message Reactions via Double Tap Feature
  4. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Surges Past $69,000 on Global Exchanges; Altcoins Exhibit Mixed Performance
  5. Google Pixel 9 Series Tipped to Arrive With an AI Call Notes Feature and Redesigned Panorama Mode
  6. Video Games Face Delay After Actors Go on Strike Over AI Use, but GTA 6 Reportedly Won't Be Impacted
  7. Apple Intelligence May Not Be Ready in Time for iOS 18, iPadOS 18 Public Release in September: Report
  8. WazirX Wallet Hack: Liminal Denies Responsibility Amid Recent Allegations
  9. Gemini Chatbot for Android to Reportedly Get an AI-Powered Image Editing Feature
  10. Microsoft Rolls Out Android Smartphone Visibility in Windows 11 File Explorer for Wireless Browsing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »