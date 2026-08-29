Checking your Jio data balance does not have to be a complicated process. If you want to know how much data is left on your current plan or when it expires, you can find the details in just a few steps. The MyJio App allows you to check everything from the home screen, while the Jio website offers the same information after you log in. You can also use WhatsApp to get your remaining data balance without opening the app or website. Here are the different ways to check your Jio data balance.

How to Check Jio Data Balance

Jio users have a few simple ways to check how much data is left on their current plan and when it expires. The MyJio App is one of the easiest options, as it shows your data balance and plan validity right on the home screen. You can also log in to the Jio website to check the same details. If you prefer using WhatsApp, JioCare can share your remaining data balance through a chat. Here is a step-by-step look at each method.

Using MyJio App

Open the MyJio App on your smartphone to get started. If you do not already have the app installed, download it from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Enter your registered Jio mobile number on the login screen to access your account. Enter the OTP sent to your Jio number and complete the login process. Once you are logged in, you will see your account and active plan details on the app's home screen. Check the data balance section on the home screen to see how much high-speed data you have left and when your plan expires.

Using Jio Website

Open the official Jio website in your preferred web browser to access your account. Select the option to log in and enter your registered Jio mobile number when prompted. Verify your mobile number by entering the OTP sent to your phone. After you have successfully logged in, look for and select the View plan option. You will then be able to see details of your active Jio plan, including your remaining data balance and its validity.

Using WhatsApp

Open WhatsApp on your smartphone and make sure you have an active internet connection. Save JioCare's verified WhatsApp number, 70007 70007, to your phone's contacts. Open WhatsApp and start a chat with the JioCare number you have saved. Send "My Data Balance" in the chat to request information about your remaining data. Jio will respond in the WhatsApp chat with your available data balance.

FAQs

1. Can I check my Jio data balance without the app? Yes, you can use the Jio website or JioCare on WhatsApp. How to Check BSNL Data Balance Using Various Methods 2. What number can I use to check Jio data on WhatsApp? You can contact JioCare on WhatsApp at 70007 70007. How to Check Airtel Data Balance Using Various Methods 3. What message should I send on JioCare WhatsApp? You can send “My Data Balance” to check your remaining data.

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