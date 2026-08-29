JioCare lets you check your data balance through WhatsApp
The MyJio App shows your remaining data and plan validity
You can also view Jio plan details through the official website
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Checking your Jio data balance does not have to be a complicated process. If you want to know how much data is left on your current plan or when it expires, you can find the details in just a few steps. The MyJio App allows you to check everything from the home screen, while the Jio website offers the same information after you log in. You can also use WhatsApp to get your remaining data balance without opening the app or website. Here are the different ways to check your Jio data balance.
How to Check Jio Data Balance
Jio users have a few simple ways to check how much data is left on their current plan and when it expires. The MyJio App is one of the easiest options, as it shows your data balance and plan validity right on the home screen. You can also log in to the Jio website to check the same details. If you prefer using WhatsApp, JioCare can share your remaining data balance through a chat. Here is a step-by-step look at each method.
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk.
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