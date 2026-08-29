How to Use AI to Summarise WhatsApp Chats: A Step-by-Step Guide

WhatsApp offers the ability to use Meta AI tools to summarise multiple unread messages on Android and iOS.
Photo Credit: Pexels/ Anton
WhatsApp group and individual chats can get many messages in a day or sometimes, even in a couple of hours. When you are busy, it can get difficult to keep up with all the messages that are being sent to you. However, going through all the chat windows and messages individually can take a lot of time. To make it convenient for users, WhatsApp allows users to take the help of Meta AI to summarise group and individual chat messages, allowing users to decide which messages they should reply to or glance at the most important parts of any conversation, especially when the message thread is very long.
If you are wondering how you can summarise WhatsApp messages with the help of Meta AI tools, we have prepared a step-by-step guide to help you with the same.
There are multiple benefits of using Meta AI to summarise unread WhatsApp messages. Chat summaries allow you to catch up with long message threads, which you might have missed because you were working or driving. This saves a lot of time as it eliminates the need for you to individually check all groups and individual chat windows.
Apart from this, WhatsApp group chats can have multiple people messaging at the same time. Hence, an AI-generated conversation summary will help you immediately get the context of the recent messages in fewer words. WhatsApp chat summaries also help you prioritise better. By first reading the summary of the messages, you can decide which chat requires you immediately and which message can wait.
Similarly, you can also avoid inadvertently opening promotional messages. Moreover, WhatsApp claims that the chat summaries generated within the app are protected by two-factor authentication. Similarly, Meta AI also uses Private Processing to generate summaries of unread messages, which is claimed to ensure privacy and security.
Yes, you can use Meta AI to generate a summary of a particular group chat or personal chat in WhatsApp
Meta claims that it uses the Private Processing technology to summarise WhatsApp messages, which ensures privacy and security.
No, the ability to generate summaries of unread WhatsApp messages is available on both Android and iOS.
Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement