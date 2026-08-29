How to Use AI to Summarise WhatsApp Chats: A Step-by-Step Guide

WhatsApp group and individual chats can get many messages in a day or sometimes, even in a couple of hours. When you are busy, it can get difficult to keep up with all the messages that are being sent to you. However, going through all the chat windows and messages individually can take a lot of time. To make it convenient for users, WhatsApp allows users to take the help of Meta AI to summarise group and individual chat messages, allowing users to decide which messages they should reply to or glance at the most important parts of any conversation, especially when the message thread is very long.

If you are wondering how you can summarise WhatsApp messages with the help of Meta AI tools, we have prepared a step-by-step guide to help you with the same.

Benefits of Using AI to Summarise Your WhatsApp Messages

There are multiple benefits of using Meta AI to summarise unread WhatsApp messages. Chat summaries allow you to catch up with long message threads, which you might have missed because you were working or driving. This saves a lot of time as it eliminates the need for you to individually check all groups and individual chat windows.

Apart from this, WhatsApp group chats can have multiple people messaging at the same time. Hence, an AI-generated conversation summary will help you immediately get the context of the recent messages in fewer words. WhatsApp chat summaries also help you prioritise better. By first reading the summary of the messages, you can decide which chat requires you immediately and which message can wait.

Similarly, you can also avoid inadvertently opening promotional messages. Moreover, WhatsApp claims that the chat summaries generated within the app are protected by two-factor authentication. Similarly, Meta AI also uses Private Processing to generate summaries of unread messages, which is claimed to ensure privacy and security.

How to Use AI to Summarise Your WhatsApp Messages

Open WhatsApp on your smartphone. Now, select an individual or a group chat with a significant number of unread messages. Tap the [number] unread messages button above the unread messages option. Now, a new screen will appear. Here, you will have to accept the terms and tap on Continue. After a few seconds, WhatsApp will generate a summary of that particular individual or group chat, which you can read. You can also choose to provide feedback if you did not find the summary to be accurate.

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