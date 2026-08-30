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How to Secure Your Instagram Account With Two-Factor Authentication

Instagram gives you three ways to set up two-factor authentication, using an authentication app, SMS or WhatsApp.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 August 2026 12:00 IST
How to Secure Your Instagram Account With Two-Factor Authentication

Photo Credit: Meta

Wanting a more secure Instagram account does not mean you have to make things complicated

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Highlights
  • Instagram supports two-factor authentication through SMS
  • WhatsApp can also deliver two-factor authentication codes
  • Users can disable 2FA from the Accounts Center
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Instagram is one of several Meta platforms where you can turn on two-factor authentication to add an extra layer of security to your account. The feature requires an additional login code when you sign in from a device that Instagram does not recognise, making it harder for someone to access your account with just your password. Instagram gives you three ways to set up two-factor authentication, using an authentication app, SMS or WhatsApp. If you have not enabled it yet, here is how you can turn on two-factor authentication on Instagram.

How to Enable Two-Factor Authentication on Instagram

Wanting a more secure Instagram account does not mean you have to make things complicated. You can turn on two-factor authentication from the Accounts Center and choose an authentication app, text message or WhatsApp. Here's how to get it set up.

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  1. Open the Instagram app and sign in to the account where you want to add two-factor authentication.
  2. Once you are on your profile, tap your profile picture in the bottom-right corner of the screen.
  3. Tap the three-line menu in the top-right corner to open Instagram's menu.
  4. From the menu, tap Accounts Center to access your account settings.
  5. In Accounts Center, select Password and security to find the available security options.
  6. Tap Two-factor authentication and select the Instagram account for which you want to turn on the feature.
  7. Instagram will show you the available security methods. Choose the option you want to use and follow the instructions displayed on the screen to finish setting it up.
  8. If you choose an authentication app, you can use services such as Duo Mobile or Google Authenticator to receive your login codes. Meta recommends this option and says you can connect multiple devices to the same account so they can receive the codes.
  9. If you prefer text messages, select that option and use a mobile number that is already linked to your account or add a new number. Instagram will use the selected number to send you login codes.
  10. You can also use WhatsApp to receive your login codes. However, Meta requires you to turn on text-message two-factor authentication first before you can enable the WhatsApp option.

After you finish the setup, Instagram will use your selected security method when it needs to verify a login. Meta also lets you review login requests and remove devices that you have previously marked as trusted.

How to Turn Off Two-Factor Authentication on Instagram

If you decide that you no longer want to use two-factor authentication, you can disable it through the same security settings in Accounts Center.

  1. Open Instagram and tap your profile picture in the bottom-right corner to go to your profile.
  2. Tap the three-line menu in the top-right corner and select Accounts Center from the options that appear.
  3. Open Password and security, then tap Two-factor authentication to view the security settings for your accounts.
  4. Select the Instagram account where you want to switch off two-factor authentication.
  5. Choose the security method you want to disable and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

If you lose access to your phone or email and cannot get your login code, you can use a backup code to sign in. You can also check your login requests and remove any trusted devices whenever you need to.

FAQs

1. Which two-factor authentication methods does Instagram support?

Instagram supports authentication apps, text messages and WhatsApp.

2. Can I turn off two-factor authentication on Instagram?

Yes, you can disable it from Accounts Center.

3. What happens if I lose access to my login code?

You can use a backup code to sign in.

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Further reading: Instagram, Instagram 2FA, Instagram Two-Factor Authentication, Two-Factor Authentication, 2FA, Instagram Security, Meta
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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