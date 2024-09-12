WhatsApp for Android is reported to soon integrate a two-way voice chat feature for the in-app artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Meta AI. Now, a new report claims that the voice mode feature will also include multiple voices of public figures, allowing users to customise their experience of interacting with the chatbot. Additionally, other voices from the US and the UK are also said to be integrated into the feature. Notably, Meta AI voice mode will be capable of holding conversations with the users in a human-like manner.

Meta AI Voice Mode on WhatsApp

According to a post by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the information regarding the voices of public figures was spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.19.32. The feature is currently not visible, and as a result, those who have signed up for the Google Beta Programme will not be able to see it.

WhatsApp Meta AI Voices

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

In the screenshot shared by the feature tracker, it can be seen that WhatsApp is planning to implement several voices for Meta AI. These voices are said to differ in pitch, tonality, and accents to allow a unique experience for users. These will likely be similar to ChatGPT's existing Voice Mode which offers four different voices to users.

As per the feature tracker, there are three voices with a UK accent and two with a US accent. The details about their gender, pitch, or regional accents were not shared. Interestingly, it is said that there will also be four voices belonging to public figures. While the names weren't disclosed, it is said that they could be of influencers or celebrities.

This is not a new move for Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp. Last year, the company introduced several custom AI chatbots on Messenger based on the personalities of influencers, celebrities, and other notable figures. The voice option is likely an extension of that project and could be extended to the AI characters.

Apart from this, the interface of the Meta AI Voice Mode for WhatsApp was also revealed in an earlier report. Once activated, the feature is said to pop up with a bottom sheet with “Meta AI” written on top and the blue ring icon placed at the center.