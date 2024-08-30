Technology News
WhatsApp Developing Phone Contact Sync Toggle for Linked Devices: Report

WhatsApp users might soon be able to manage contacts synced from the linked devices.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 August 2024 12:29 IST
WhatsApp Developing Phone Contact Sync Toggle for Linked Devices: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Asterfolio

WhatsApp's chat sync toggle is still in development and is not available to beta testers yet

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is reported to be developing new contact syncing management tool
  • The feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.18.14
  • It is also said to be testing a 'read all' shortcut for chats
WhatsApp for Android is developing a new privacy-related feature for the management of synced contacts, according to details shared by a feature tracker. The feature could add new functionality to the multi-account feature which lets users use two WhatsApp accounts on the same device without using parallel apps. With this change, users can choose how they wish to sync their address book contacts. It builds upon other recently introduced beta features on WhatsApp for Android, including a new shortcut for marking all chats ‘read' at once.

WhatsApp Contact Syncing

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, the contact syncing feature will allow users to manage the synchronisation of their address book when WhatsApp is used on different devices. It was spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.18.14. When it is eventually rolled out, users will reportedly be able choose the contacts they wish to sync to their phone for different accounts.

wabetainfo WhatsApp

New Contact Syncing Feature on WhatsApp

As per the screenshot shared by the feature tracker, it appears with a new UI with the description “Keep your contacts separate for each account”. In addition to contact syncing management, it is also said to allow users to manage WhatsApp contacts from the linked devices.

WABetaInfo claims that the new shortcut is still in development and is not available to even beta testers registered via the Google Play Beta program. It may be rolled out with a future update of WhatsApp for Android. However, it is crucial to note that while WhatsApp might be working on several new features, not all of them make it to the public version of the app.

WhatsApp Chat Management Shortcuts in Development

WhatsApp for Android is also reported to be testing another feature for better management of chats. Following its rollout, users may have the option to clear their unread message count by marking all received messages as ‘read' with a new option appearing in the overflow menu on the top-right corner of the screen.

It is also speculated to be working on a similar ‘mark read' feature on the iOS version of the app, as the messaging platform typically ensures feature parity across its apps for iOS and Android smartphones.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Android Beta, WhatsApp Beta, Whatsapp Beta Update
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Motorola Edge 50 Neo With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, Sony LYT-700C Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Elon Musk, Tesla Win Dismissal of Lawsuit Over Alleged Dogecoin Manipulation

