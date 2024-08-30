WhatsApp for Android is developing a new privacy-related feature for the management of synced contacts, according to details shared by a feature tracker. The feature could add new functionality to the multi-account feature which lets users use two WhatsApp accounts on the same device without using parallel apps. With this change, users can choose how they wish to sync their address book contacts. It builds upon other recently introduced beta features on WhatsApp for Android, including a new shortcut for marking all chats ‘read' at once.

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, the contact syncing feature will allow users to manage the synchronisation of their address book when WhatsApp is used on different devices. It was spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.18.14. When it is eventually rolled out, users will reportedly be able choose the contacts they wish to sync to their phone for different accounts.

New Contact Syncing Feature on WhatsApp

As per the screenshot shared by the feature tracker, it appears with a new UI with the description “Keep your contacts separate for each account”. In addition to contact syncing management, it is also said to allow users to manage WhatsApp contacts from the linked devices.

WABetaInfo claims that the new shortcut is still in development and is not available to even beta testers registered via the Google Play Beta program. It may be rolled out with a future update of WhatsApp for Android. However, it is crucial to note that while WhatsApp might be working on several new features, not all of them make it to the public version of the app.

WhatsApp Chat Management Shortcuts in Development

WhatsApp for Android is also reported to be testing another feature for better management of chats. Following its rollout, users may have the option to clear their unread message count by marking all received messages as ‘read' with a new option appearing in the overflow menu on the top-right corner of the screen.

It is also speculated to be working on a similar ‘mark read' feature on the iOS version of the app, as the messaging platform typically ensures feature parity across its apps for iOS and Android smartphones.