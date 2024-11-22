Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • YouTube Shorts’ Dream Screen AI Feature Upgraded With Video Background Generation Capability

YouTube Shorts’ Dream Screen AI Feature Upgraded With Video Background Generation Capability

The feature in YouTube Shorts is powered by Google’s Veo AI model.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 November 2024 13:49 IST
YouTube Shorts’ Dream Screen AI Feature Upgraded With Video Background Generation Capability

Photo Credit: YouTube

YouTube’s AI video background generator is available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand

Highlights
  • YouTube first started testing Dream Screen in June
  • At the time, users could only generate AI images for Shorts
  • The AI video background feature has limited availability
Advertisement

YouTube first began testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature for Shorts dubbed Dream Screen in June. The feature could earlier generate AI-powered image backgrounds for the vertical short video format, but on Thursday, the company announced a new capability. Dream Screen can now generate video backgrounds alongside image backgrounds allowing users more creative freedom in making content. It is currently available as an experimental feature to a limited set of creators in select regions. There is no word on when it will be made available to all users.

YouTube Shorts' Dream Screen AI Video Generation

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of YouTube Creators announced the AI video background generation capability in Dream Screen. Currently, it is available as an experimental feature and is available to a limited set of creators. Additionally, the feature is only available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the US.

Dream Screen is a new AI feature for YouTube Shorts that allows users to generate a custom green screen image or video background on the short video format. Users will just have to type a text prompt to describe the background they want. The tool is powered by Google's AI video model Veo, which was developed by DeepMind.

Currently, the AI feature only supports prompts in the English language, as per a support page. YouTube stated that it has incorporated safeguards within the AI tool to ensure it does not generate inappropriate content and follows the platform's Community Guidelines. Dream Screen cannot be used to generate photorealistic images of identifiable people to reduce the risk of deepfakes.

In a September blog post, YouTube said that Dream Screen will be expanded in the future to allow users to generate six-second-long video clips for Shorts. The company has not revealed a release date for this feature.

How to Generate AI Video Backgrounds Using Dream Screen

  1. Open the YouTube app.
  2. Tap Create.
  3. Tap on the right-side menu, navigate to Green screen and select it.
  4. Go to the text field and describe the image or video background you need.
  5. Tap on Create and select the image or video.
  6. Once done, you can begin recording your video.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: YouTube Shorts, YouTube, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Google
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Sony Announces PlayStation Black Friday Deals in India; PS5 Gets Rs. 7,500 Discount

Related Stories

YouTube Shorts’ Dream Screen AI Feature Upgraded With Video Background Generation Capability
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Black Friday Sale Now Live With Discounts on Galaxy Wearables
  2. PlayStation Black Friday Deals Now Live in India: See Prices
  3. You Can Now Generate AI Video Backgrounds in YouTube Shorts
  4. Vivo S20 Series Launch Date for the Chinese Market Revealed
  5. Realme GT Neo 7 Series With 7,000mAh Battery May Launch in December
#Latest Stories
  1. Noise Buds Connect 2 With 10mm Drivers, Up to 50 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India
  2. Xiaomi 15 Allegedly Listed on BIS Website, India Launch Expected Soon
  3. Samsung's One UI 7 Update Release Timeline for Galaxy S24 Series and Older Models Leaked
  4. Google Messages Rolls Out Merged Camera and Gallery UI, Adds Image Quality Selection in Beta: Report
  5. YouTube Shorts’ Dream Screen AI Feature Upgraded With Video Background Generation Capability
  6. Redmi K80 Pro AnTuTu Score, Display Details Revealed Ahead of Launch; to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  7. Vivo X Fold 4 Said to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, IPX8 Rating; Could See Delayed Launch
  8. Sony Announces PlayStation Black Friday Deals in India; PS5 Gets Rs. 7,500 Discount
  9. Threads Algorithm Updated to Show Users Less Recommended Content
  10. Spotify Tests Video Clips, Author Pages and More Features for Audiobooks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »