YouTube first began testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature for Shorts dubbed Dream Screen in June. The feature could earlier generate AI-powered image backgrounds for the vertical short video format, but on Thursday, the company announced a new capability. Dream Screen can now generate video backgrounds alongside image backgrounds allowing users more creative freedom in making content. It is currently available as an experimental feature to a limited set of creators in select regions. There is no word on when it will be made available to all users.

YouTube Shorts' Dream Screen AI Video Generation

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of YouTube Creators announced the AI video background generation capability in Dream Screen. Currently, it is available as an experimental feature and is available to a limited set of creators. Additionally, the feature is only available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the US.

Dream Screen is a new AI feature for YouTube Shorts that allows users to generate a custom green screen image or video background on the short video format. Users will just have to type a text prompt to describe the background they want. The tool is powered by Google's AI video model Veo, which was developed by DeepMind.

Currently, the AI feature only supports prompts in the English language, as per a support page. YouTube stated that it has incorporated safeguards within the AI tool to ensure it does not generate inappropriate content and follows the platform's Community Guidelines. Dream Screen cannot be used to generate photorealistic images of identifiable people to reduce the risk of deepfakes.

In a September blog post, YouTube said that Dream Screen will be expanded in the future to allow users to generate six-second-long video clips for Shorts. The company has not revealed a release date for this feature.

How to Generate AI Video Backgrounds Using Dream Screen