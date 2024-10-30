Technology News
YouTube Reportedly Testing New Homepage With No View Count, Upload Date; Company Responds

YouTube responded to the claims, saying certain browser extensions may cause this issue.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 October 2024 19:30 IST
YouTube Reportedly Testing New Homepage With No View Count, Upload Date; Company Responds

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Christian Wiediger

YouTube recently introduced a sleep timer feature for all users

Highlights
  • YouTube has not yet outrightly refuted the claims
  • The company said the issue could be caused by certain browser extensions
  • YouTube has urged users to submit reports if the issue persists
YouTube is reportedly testing a new homepage without view count and upload date information. When the claim surfaced online, users expressed their dissatisfaction with the alleged update. Some appreciated the removal of the view count alongside the thumbnails but most people claimed that removing the upload date information would be a disservice, especially in terms of news updates. YouTube has not directly refuted the claims but said they will investigate the matter if needed and that third-party browser extensions could be responsible.

YouTube Testing New Homepage

According to an X post by user vidIQ (@vidIQ), YouTube is testing a new homepage layout without any view count and upload date information. The videos on the homepage appear with only the channel name and title of the video alongside the thumbnail image.

In the comments section of the X post, most users claimed that the reported removal of view count will likely not alter their consumption habits or experience much and some said it may help up-and-coming creators on YouTube get more views, since sometimes people tend to not click on videos with lower view count.

Most complaints were about the alleged removal of the upload date information. If this claim is true, some users believe it will impact content consumption on YouTube, since details regarding any topic changes over time. It is most likely to affect political and other news coverage or any content around current issues.

YouTube's Response

The Alphabet-owned video streaming platform has responded to these claims. The company has not yet outrightly refuted the reports that a new homepage without the abovementioned features are being tested. In an X post, YouTube has clarified that some users may be unable to see the view count and upload date information on their homepage if "certain browser extensions" are enabled. 

YouTube added that if viewers continue to not see these information on their homepage despite no external browser extension interventions, submit a report to the company. YouTube will then investigate the matter.

Comments

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube Update, YouTube Features, Google

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube Update, YouTube Features, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Generating ‘More Than a Quarter of All New Code by AI’, Says CEO Sundar Pichai

Comment
