Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Said to Be Testing New Vertical Scroll Gestures for Mobile App, Leaving Users Disgruntled

YouTube Said to Be Testing New Vertical Scroll Gestures for Mobile App, Leaving Users Disgruntled

Swiping up on any YouTube video is tipped to send the user to the next video.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 November 2024 15:49 IST
YouTube Said to Be Testing New Vertical Scroll Gestures for Mobile App, Leaving Users Disgruntled

Photo Credit: Pexels/Szabo Viktor

The changes are said to work along same lines as the scroll gestures on YouTube Shorts

Highlights
  • YouTube is reported to be testing new vertical scroll gestures
  • Swiping up in fullscreen is tipped to send user to the next video
  • The gestures are said to be in development and not yet live
Advertisement

YouTube is testing new vertical scroll gestures for its mobile app that might change the way how users navigate through and consume content on the platform, according to claims on social media. The video-streaming platform is said to be testing a change in the outcome of the swipe-up and swipe-down gestures when the fullscreen mode is toggled on the YouTube app. Notably, this development comes after YouTube for Android and iOS was speculated to roll out the ability to control the playback speed of videos more intricately.

New Vertical Scroll Gestures on YouTube

At present, swiping up on any video on YouTube's mobile app toggles the fullscreen mode, while swiping down brings it back to the default view. Additionally, it also allows users to see videos from the suggested, for you, or related tabs by swiping up when the fullscreen view is enabled. The functionality of these gestures are now tipped to be changed.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), user Tushar Mehta (@thetymonbay) highlighted new vertical swipe gestures that are currently being tested by YouTube. If the proposed changes come to fruition, swiping up on any video will automatically send the user to the next video, instead of minimising to the default view. This is said to work along the same lines as the scroll gestures on YouTube Shorts.

Furthermore, swiping up when the playback controls overlay is on the screen will bring up a scroll window, enabling the user to scroll through the video frame-by-frame. However, this change is said to be in testing and has not been implemented on the current version of the YouTube mobile app.

Despite this change not being official, users on X appeared to not be fond of it. “this is so frustrating. Frustrating enough to drive me to twitter to see if I'm the only one who's annoyed”, commented one user.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube App
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Spotify for Podcasters Evolves Into a New Platform for Creators With Monetisation, Analytics and More

Related Stories

YouTube Said to Be Testing New Vertical Scroll Gestures for Mobile App, Leaving Users Disgruntled
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 13 Will Arrive in India With a Slightly Smaller Battery
  2. RedMagic 10 Pro Series With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Debuts at This Price
  3. Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset Could Arrive With These Performance Upgrades
  4. Xiaomi Is Reportedly Working on a Pair of AI Glasses to Compete With Meta
  5. Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 2 Update Rolls Out With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo S20 Pro Specifications Leaked; Said to Get Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 50-Megapixel Front Camera
  2. Indian Scientists Create Genetically Modified Bacteria Capable of Mathematical Computation
  3. YouTube Said to Be Testing New Vertical Scroll Gestures for Mobile App, Leaving Users Disgruntled
  4. China's Zhurong Rover Helps Find Evidence of Potential Ancient Shoreline on Mars
  5. Meta Will Face Antitrust Trial Over Instagram, WhatsApp Acquisitions
  6. Apophis Asteroid Flyby in 2029: Earth's Gravitational May Impact Asteroid's Surface
  7. Spotify for Podcasters Evolves Into a New Platform for Creators With Monetisation, Analytics and More
  8. Nubia Z70 Ultra Launch Set for November 21, Teased to Feature 6.85-inch 1.5K Display
  9. Google Introduces AI-Powered Safety Tools to Protect Users from Phone Call Scams and Malicious Apps
  10. Nvidia App With AI-Powered RTX Game Filters, Support for 4K 120fps Video Capture Announced
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »