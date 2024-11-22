Technology News
The DualSense controller in black and white colourways is selling at Rs. 3,990 after a discount of Rs. 2,000.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 November 2024 12:42 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

The PS5 slim disc edition is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 47,490

Highlights
  • Black Friday deals will be available till December 5 or until stocks last
  • 20 Sony-published game titles have received Black Friday discounts
  • PS5 Slim Digital Edition is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 37,490
Sony announced Black Friday deals on its PlayStation consoles, controllers, accessories and game titles in India Friday. The company is offering a discount of Rs. 7,500 on both disc and digital editions of the PS5 slim variant; the same discount applies to the PS5 Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle. In addition to the console, Sony's Black Friday offers bring discounts to PlayStation VR2, DualSense controllers and several popular first-party games, including Marvel's Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök and more.

The Black Friday offers are now live across Sony Center, Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales and other participating retailers. The deals will be available till December 5 or until stocks last.

PS VR2 gets the biggest discount; PS VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle has been slashed down from its retail price of Rs. 61,999 to 36,999, while the standalone unit of PS VR2 gets a Rs. 20,000 discount on its MRP of Rs. 57,999.

Additionally, the DualSense controller in black and white colourways is selling at Rs. 3,990 after a discount of Rs. 2,000. Other select colours of the controller get the same discount and are available for Rs. 4,390.

In addition to console and peripherals, a total of 20 Sony-published game titles have received Black Friday discounts, including first-party games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, Horizon Forbidden West and more. Here's a full list of products and games that have received a price cut as part of PlayStation India's Black Friday deals.

PlayStation Black Friday Offers on PS5, PS VR2, Peripherals

Product details MRP Deal Price
PS5 Console (disc edition) Rs. 54,990 Rs. 47,490
PS5 digital edition Rs. 44,990 Rs. 37,490
Dell Inspiron 3530 Rs. 53,040 Rs. 35,990
PS5 console - Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle Rs. 54,990 Rs. 47,490
PS5 Digital Edition - Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle Rs. 44,990 Rs. 37,490
PS VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle Rs. 61,999 Rs. 36,999
PS VR2 standalone unit Rs.57,990 Rs. 37,999
PS5 DualSense controller (black & white colour) Rs. 5,990 Rs. 3,990
PS5 DualSense controller (select colours) Rs. 6,390 Rs. 4,390

PlayStation Black Friday Offers on Game Titles

Game title MRP Deal Price
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,999
Rise of the Ronin Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,999
Stellar Blade Rs. 4,999 Rs. 3,999
Gran Turismo 7 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,499
God of War Ragnarok Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,499
The Last of Us Part 1 Remake Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,499
Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,499
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,499
Returnal Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,499
Demon's Souls Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,499
Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,999
The Nioh Collection Rs. 4,999 Rs. 1,999
Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition Rs. 3,999 Rs. 2,999
Horizon Forbidden West Rs. 3,999 Rs. 2,499
Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS5) Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,999
Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5) Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,999
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Rs. 2,999 Rs. 2,499
Helldivers 2 Rs. 2,499 Rs. 1,999
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Rs. 2,999 Rs. 1,499
Death Stranding Director's Cut Rs. 2,999 Rs. 1,499
Comments

Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
Threads Algorithm Updated to Show Users Less Recommended Content

