Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Reportedly Rolling Out Redesigned Playback Speed Feature for Android, iOS Users

YouTube Reportedly Rolling Out Redesigned Playback Speed Feature for Android, iOS Users

The updated feature allows users to adjust the speed in 0.05 increments.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 November 2024 16:37 IST
YouTube Reportedly Rolling Out Redesigned Playback Speed Feature for Android, iOS Users

Photo Credit: YouTube

YouTube recently started rolling out a sleep timer feature for all users

Highlights
  • Now the playback speed feature gets an adjustable slider
  • The updated version takes up lesser space on screen
  • YouTube teased this feature first in October
Advertisement

YouTube announced several new and updated features in October. Among them were a new sleep timer, a resizable miniplayer, and some visual improvements. The Alphabet-owned video streaming platform has now reportedly started rolling out a redesigned version of the playback speed box. This is said to allow users to control the playback speed more intricately. This feature was teased by the company previously. A report claims that it is now coming to Android and iOS users. It is expected to be available to all users globally soon.

YouTube Playback Speed Feature Redesign

According to a 9to5Google report, YouTube is rolling out a redesigned version of the playback speed feature. The report adds that the feature is available for YouTube version 19.43 on Android and 19.44 on iOS. With the updated version, if users go to Settings > Playback Speed, a rectangular pop-up box appears at the bottom of the screen.

Within the box, a row of five preset speed options are shown as pill-shaped buttons — 0.25, 1.0 (Normal), 1.25, 1.5, and 2.0. Besides these, the box shows an adjustable slider. It allows users to fine-tune playback speed in 0.5 increments. The selected speed is shown above the slider, and adjustments can be made by dragging the slider or by tapping the plus and minus buttons on either side of the slider.

Previously, the Playback Speed menu opened in a long pop-up box that covered almost half of the lower half of the screen. The layout resembled the design now used for the sleep timer feature. Users were offered only specific preset speed options (0.25x, 0.5x, 0.75x, Normal, 1.25x, 1.5x, 1.75x, and 2x) to choose from. 

Notably, YouTube mentioned the "fine-tunable playback speed" feature in a blog post in October this year where it announced that it will start rolling out about two dozen updates across web, mobile, TVs, and YouTube Music apps.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube Update, YouTube Features, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
MacBook Pro, Mac Mini With M4 Pro Chips Gain Support for High Power Mode on macOS: Report

Related Stories

YouTube Reportedly Rolling Out Redesigned Playback Speed Feature for Android, iOS Users
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. New Photo Sparks Concerns Over NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams' Health
  2. iPhone 15 Becomes the Best-Selling Smartphone Globally in Q3 2024
  3. iQOO 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Lucky Bhaskar OTT Release Date: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  5. Oppo Find X8 Ultra's Display May Be Similar to the OnePlus 13
  6. Huawei MatePad 11.5 With 2.2K LCD Screen, 7,700mAh Battery Launched
  7. Qualcomm, Arm Climb After Earnings Signal Smartphone Rebound
  8. SpaceX Launching 20 New Starlink Satellites This Saturday
  9. You Can Now Add AI-Generated Objects to Your MS Paint Images
#Latest Stories
  1. Black Holes Explosions Driven by Hawking Radiation May Unveil New Physics
  2. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Display Details Tipped; Said to Offer Quad-Curved Edge Panel With 120Hz Refresh Rate
  3. YouTube Reportedly Rolling Out Redesigned Playback Speed Feature for Android, iOS Users
  4. NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Health Deteriorates Amid Extended ISS Mission, New Photo Raises Concern
  5. Motorola's New Rollable Smartphone Patent Suggests Multiple On-Screen Fingerprint Sensors
  6. SpaceX to Launch 20 Starlink Satellites from California on November 9
  7. MS Paint Gets AI-Powered Generative Fill Feature in Preview to Windows 11 Insiders
  8. Google Lowers RAM Requirement for Android TV to 1GB but Raises Baseline for Google TV
  9. Honor Magic 7 Lite Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Supported Devices and Play Console
  10. MacBook Pro, Mac Mini With M4 Pro Chips Gain Support for High Power Mode on macOS: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »