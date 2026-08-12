Google has finally introduced its next-generation Pixel 11 lineup on Wednesday. The company has announced the launch of Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro XL. The latest smartphones from the brand come with a host of interesting features and specifications. The Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL feature a new HiLight feature on the rear panel. All the models are powered by the latest Tensor G6 processor.

Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro XL Price in India, Availability

The Pixel 11 price in India starts at Rs. 89,999 for the base variant 12 + 256GB storage, while the top-end option with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at Rs. 1,04,999. The handset is available in Pistachio, Hibiscus, Frost, and Obsidian colour options.

The Pixel 11 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 1,19,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option, while the top-end variant with 12GB + 512GB is priced at Rs. 1,34,999. Lastly, the Pixel 11 Pro XL is priced at Rs. 1,34,999 for the base variant with 12GB + 256GB configuration, while the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,49,999. Both models are available in Canyon, Fog, Olive, and an all-matte Obsidian colour option.

All three smartphones will be available for purchase from Google Store, Flipkart, and other retail partners starting from August 20. The company has also introduced the new Pixelsnap Case, which comes with a price tag of Rs. 4,900, the Pixelsnap Charger that costs Rs. 4,500, and the Pixelsnap Ring Stand that is priced at Rs. 2,979.

The company is also offering up to Rs. 10,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank credit card EMI purchases, up to 24 months of No-Cost EMIs, and up to 9,000 exchange bonus. The phones also come with a six-month Google AI Pro subscription.

Pixel 11 Specifications

The Pixel 11 features an edge-to-edge glass camera bar, which the company claims now comes with 40 percent reduced thickness compared to the previous generation models.

The Pixel 11 packs a 6.3-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with up to a 120 Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone packs up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The smartphone is powered by the latest Google Tensor G6 processor along with the Titan M3 security chipset. The model features 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Pixel 11 features a triple-camera setup on the rear with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, OIS, and LDAF support. It also packs a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 10.8-megapixel 5x telephoto sensor. On the front, you get a 10.5-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Pixel 11 runs on the latest Android 17 operating system. The handset features an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor along with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The device packs a 4,985mAh battery with 30W wired and 25W Qi 2.2 Pixelsnap wireless charging support. On the connectivity front, it features 5G, Wi-Fi, 5G, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C 3.2 port. The phone measures 152.8x72x 8.6mm and weighs 197 grams.

Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL Specifications

The Pixel 11 Pro series comes with a new HiLight feature, which is basically a contextual alert system. There are LED lights surrounding the rear camera flash that project customisable patterns when the phone is placed down. It also shows a status update when Gemini is listening, processing, or responding to a query. One can also set custom colour codes to key contacts for incoming calls.

Coming to the specifications, the Pixel 11 Pro features a 6.3-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with 2856 x 1280 pixel resolution. The Pixel 11 Pro XL features a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with 1344x2992 pixel resolution. Both models pack up to 3,600nits of peak brightness, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL are powered by the latest Google Tensor G6 processor and also feature the Titan M3 security chip for enhanced security. The phones feature up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Both smartphones run on the Android 17 operating system.

The Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL feature a triple-camera setup on the rear panel. The phone packs a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, OIS, and LDAF support. It also packs a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 10.8-megapixel 5x telephoto sensor. On the front, you get a 42-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Pixel 11 Pro features a 4,840mAh battery, while the Pixel 11 Pro XL packs a 5,115mAh battery. Both models support 30W wired and 25W Qi 2.2 PixelSnap wireless charging. The handsets feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor along with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. On the connectivity front, it features 5G, Wi-Fi, 5G, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C 3.2 port.

