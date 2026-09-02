Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look Tops Netflix's Top 10 List With 31.1 Million Views

Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look Tops Netflix's Top 10 List With 31.1 Million Views

Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look premiered on Netflix on August 27.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 September 2026 14:47 IST
Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look Tops Netflix's Top 10 List With 31.1 Million Views

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

GTA 6's extended look trailer feature Jason and Lucia

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • GTA 6 Launches on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19
  • The game's extended look was a Netflix exclusive for six hours
  • GTA 6: An Extended Look is now available on YouTube
Advertisement

Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look took the first spot on Netflix's English films list this week with 31.1 million views, the streamer has announced. The GTA 6 gameplay showcase, which premiered on the steaming platform on August 27, was the most watched movie in 87 of the 93 countries tracked globally.

GTA 6: An Extended Look Tops Netflix's Top 10 List

The GTA 6 extended trailer topped Netflix's global English movies list in the week of August 24 to August 30, reaching 31.1 million views in just four days. According to Netflix, the game's 27-minute extended look has been watched for 14,000,000 hours.

The feat is even more impressive when you consider that GTA 6: An Extended Look was a Netflix exclusive for only six hours. The gameplay showcase debuted on YouTube the same day. It was, however, first available to Netflix members.

Crime thriller The Whisper Man and horror film The Last House took the second and third spots, respectively, on Netflix's English films list.

Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended look debuted on Netflix on August 27 following a string of GTA 6 leaks that revealed gameplay from the upcoming title. Rockstar called the leaks “heartbreaking” for the development team.

The official extended look on Netflix featured 27 minutes of pure gameplay from GTA 6 with no commentary. The trailer showed protagonists Jason and Lucia involved in criminal activities, missions, robberies, and more. The extended look also shared a glimpse of the side activities in GTA 6, including basketball, kayaking, racing, diving, base jumping, and more.

The extended look trailer is now available to watch on Rockstar Games' YouTube channel and on the GTA 6 website. Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: GTA 6, GTA 6 Netflix Premiere, Netflix, GTA 6 An Extended Look, Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Gemini Notebook Short Video Overviews Get Support for 70+ More Languages, Three English Variants

Related Stories

Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look Tops Netflix's Top 10 List With 31.1 Million Views
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T5 5G With a 7,050mAh Battery Arrives in India at This Price
  2. Vivo T5 5G First Impressions
  3. Philips S7221 5G Launched in India With 64-Megapixel Main Camera, 5,700mAh Battery
  4. Vivo V80 Lite with 10,000mAh Battery Listed For Pre-Order in Malaysia
  5. Perplexity Launches Hybrid Compute on Mac
  6. Poco X8 5G With 8,340mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 SoC Launched Globally
  7. Mivi One 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Teases Astra, Says It Is the First Model to Meet ‘Critical Cybersecurity Threshold'
  2. Samsung Galaxy A17, Galaxy A27, Galaxy F17, Galaxy A07 5G Prices Reportedly Hiked in India
  3. YAM Finance Hit by Governance Attack, $337,000 in Assets Exposed
  4. Perplexity Launches Hybrid Compute Feature for Mac to Keep Sensitive Data Local
  5. Crimson Desert Has a New Playable Demo That Can Be Directly Streamed on a Desktop Browser
  6. BGMI Redeem Codes for September 2: How to Get White Rabbit Backpack and Other Free Rewards
  7. GTA VI Leak-Linked Wallets Made $350,000 From CYBERLEEK Liquidity Fees, Analyst Says
  8. Samsung Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Plus 3C Listing Reportedly Reveals Charging Speeds
  9. Mivi One 5G Confirmed as Company’s First Smartphone in India; Chipset Teased
  10. Google’s September Android Drop Brings Gemini Item Tracking, Motion Assist and Chat Themes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »