Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look took the first spot on Netflix's English films list this week with 31.1 million views, the streamer has announced. The GTA 6 gameplay showcase, which premiered on the steaming platform on August 27, was the most watched movie in 87 of the 93 countries tracked globally.

GTA 6: An Extended Look Tops Netflix's Top 10 List

The GTA 6 extended trailer topped Netflix's global English movies list in the week of August 24 to August 30, reaching 31.1 million views in just four days. According to Netflix, the game's 27-minute extended look has been watched for 14,000,000 hours.

The feat is even more impressive when you consider that GTA 6: An Extended Look was a Netflix exclusive for only six hours. The gameplay showcase debuted on YouTube the same day. It was, however, first available to Netflix members.

Crime thriller The Whisper Man and horror film The Last House took the second and third spots, respectively, on Netflix's English films list.

Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended look debuted on Netflix on August 27 following a string of GTA 6 leaks that revealed gameplay from the upcoming title. Rockstar called the leaks “heartbreaking” for the development team.

The official extended look on Netflix featured 27 minutes of pure gameplay from GTA 6 with no commentary. The trailer showed protagonists Jason and Lucia involved in criminal activities, missions, robberies, and more. The extended look also shared a glimpse of the side activities in GTA 6, including basketball, kayaking, racing, diving, base jumping, and more.

The extended look trailer is now available to watch on Rockstar Games' YouTube channel and on the GTA 6 website. Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19.