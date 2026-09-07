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Vodafone TV Launched in UK With Live Channels, Streaming, Gaming and More

Vodafone TV comes with an Android TV set-top box that has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 September 2026 14:48 IST
Vodafone TV Launched in UK With Live Channels, Streaming, Gaming and More

Photo Credit: VodafoneThree

Vodafone TV will also offer more than 300 cloud games

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Highlights
  • The service will support 4K playback and Dolby Vision
  • Freely will offer more than 70 live TV channels
  • Netflix and HBO Max will be available at launch
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VodafoneThree has announced Vodafone TV, a new entertainment service that brings live television, streaming, gaming and apps together through a dedicated set-top box. The service combines traditional TV channels with access to streaming platforms and cloud gaming, while also extending the experience to smartphones and other devices. It is designed to give Vodafone customers a single place to access different types of entertainment, with additional features claimed to make content easier to find and watch across devices.

Vodafone TV Availability

Vodafone TV will arrive in the UK in October for new and existing customers with home broadband, 5G Broadband or mobile plans. VodafoneThree says the service will make it the only mobile network operator in the UK to bundle TV with mobile and mobile broadband services.

The company is also bringing HBO Max to the platform through a partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. Customers will get access to the Standard with Ads plan at launch, while Vodafone Subscription+ will provide Basic with Ads, Standard with Ads, Standard and Premium options.

Vodafone TV Features and benefits

Vodafone TV comes with an Android TV set-top box that has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It supports 4K playback with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on compatible content, and also includes a Master PIN for parental controls.

The box brings Freely, the internet TV service, directly into the TV experience, giving users more than 70 live channels and thousands of hours of on-demand programming from broadcasters such as the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5. Since Freely streams content over the internet, users do not need a satellite dish or aerial.

Netflix and HBO Max will also be available from the start. Other services, including Disney+, YouTube Premium, DAZN, Spotify and Prime, can be added through Vodafone Subscription+ on a 30-day rolling basis. Users can also rent or buy films through Vodafone Box Office.

Gaming is another part of the package, with Vodafone TV offering more than 300 cloud games. Users can play on a smartphone or connect a Bluetooth controller, while the Google Play Store gives them access to thousands of other apps.

VodafoneThree is also adding tools to help users navigate the growing amount of content on the platform. Smart AI Search and Google Assistant can be used to find programmes and other content, while personalised recommendations can surface titles based on individual profiles.

Vodafone's companion app lets users continue watching selected programmes on other devices, while keeping their profiles, recommendations, favourites and gameplay synced across supported devices.

For streaming outside the home, VodafoneThree will offer SuperMobile through its 5G+ FastTrack network. The company says compatible customers can get speeds up to four times faster than its standard plans in high-demand areas. Eligible plans and devices can also receive up to 600GB of network prioritisation, as well as a minimum guaranteed speed in areas with heavy network traffic.

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Further reading: Vodafone TV, Vodafone, Vodafone TV Box, Android TV, Netflix, HBO Max, Freely, VodafoneThree
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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