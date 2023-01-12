Technology News
  Apple to Soon Disclose More Details About App Removals From the App Store: Report

Apple to Soon Disclose More Details About App Removals From the App Store: Report

Apple reportedly guaranteed investors earlier this month that it will explain why it removes certain apps from the App Store.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 January 2023 16:29 IST
Apple to Soon Disclose More Details About App Removals From the App Store: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

The details will be disclosed in Apple's Transparency Report

Highlights
  • 30,000 apps were excluded from the Chinese App Store in 2020
  • Apple took down several major apps from the Russian App Store last year
  • Activist investors called on Apple for increased transparency

Apple has reportedly pledged to improve disclosures about the reasons it removes certain apps from its App Store, following claims that the tech giant's secretive decision-making process endangers free expression in countries such as China and Russia. Activist investors procured the pledge from Apple earlier this month, according to reports. Almost a third of shareholders endorsed a resolution requesting more transparency in the company's interactions with foreign governments at its annual meeting in March last year. The call for increased transparency comes in the wake of the removal of numerous apps from the App Store in countries such as China and Russia.

According to a report by the Financial Times, petitioners led by Azzad Asset Management, a faith-based US investment firm, and British activist investment company Tulipshare had asked Apple to explain why some apps were removed from the App Store after certain Bible and Quran study tools were banned from China in late 2021 without any explanations.

The Cupertino company will now disclose how many apps each country has requested be omitted from the App Store, as well as if these requests are centred on legal violations and whether Apple has agreed to them. The company will also notify its investors about how many apps were removed in each country for breaching App Store guidelines. Apple's Transparency Report will reveal this information, as per the report.

It is worth noting that Apple has previously removed applications based on government requests. China's App Store does not include encrypted messaging apps or several social media apps, while several apps and games are also banned on the App Store in India, including PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire. The firm is yet to issue a statement about the claims made in the report.

In order to adhere to local regulations, 30,000 apps were also taken down from the Chinese App Store in 2020. As has been reported previously, Apple also removed several major apps from the App Store for users in Russia last year. In the first six months of 2021, China cited 34 legal violations and requested the removal of 89 apps and based on the most recent report, Apple was not opposed to any of those requests, according to the FT report.

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: App Store, Apple, Censorship
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple to Soon Disclose More Details About App Removals From the App Store: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.